Tereza Cristina says food will be more expensive in Brazil

posted on 02/03/2022 20:19 / updated on 02/03/2022 21:08



(credit: Fotografo/Agência Brasil)

The Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, said, in a press conference this Wednesday (02/03), that food will become more expensive in the country, but that the increase will depend on the escalation of the war in Eastern Europe.

“It all depends, if the war ends today or tomorrow, it’s one impact. If it continues for a long time, it’s another. We have to reduce these impacts. Find alternatives to have supply, supply. The price is the market, the Why has wheat soared? Because Ukraine is a big wheat producer, so it influences the global market”.

The minister pointed out that the ministry is looking for ways to reduce the impacts.

“The price, do we think there will be a rise, yes, how much? Soybean has already gone up, has fallen a little, corn has already gone up, has already fallen a little. This is a commodity. We have to monitor and reduce the impacts that may have.”, he reported.

Regarding fertilizers, the minister said that the private sector confirmed “stock in transit to arrive until the next harvest, in October” and that it coordinates exports with other potash producing countries such as Iran, Saudi Arabia and Canada, the country in which it will disembark. on the 12th. And he added that the current crop had already been planted, and the inputs used.

“I’m going to Canada on the 12th. This trip was about to take place, but it has now been confirmed, that we have a firmer conversation with our biggest potash exporter. I want to leave a message of balance. The Brazilian crop at that moment, the off-season, is already happening. What needed fertilizer has already been planted”.

And he said that, at the moment, there are no ships held up with fertilizers. “There are no ships held up. There is still no news that some ships have been embargoed, and could not leave there”, he pointed out.

The ministry official also noted that the ministry has plan A and plan B. “Plan A is to look for other partners, as we will have to import smaller quantities, but they will be important,” she said.

The “B”, on the other hand, would be to carry out actions with rural properties to reduce the use of inputs and, even so, maintain production.

“There are a series of technologies, less fertilizers, all of this will be put in place, we have to be calm, balanced, Brazilian agriculture is strong, it will continue to be strong, but we have to provide alternatives and conditions to continue working”, the minister continued.

National Fertilizer Plan

Tereza Cristina also announced that a National Fertilizer Plan is being prepared and that the new program should be announced by March 17, containing solutions for the adequacy of laws, tax issues and environmental licenses.

“It would be imperative for Brazil to stop being an importer of the size of the needs it has today. So, we had to make a national policy to change this dependence on imports. We will not be self-sufficient, but we are not going to change this matrix. The ministry has already been working on it for a long time, this plan is ready and will be announced now in March”.

“It was discussed among many ministries and also with the private sector, associations, rural producers, OCD, CNA and those interested in the subject. And then there will be some axes in this plan on the tax part, the legislation part, the tax part, the bottlenecks, resources for investments in this area. Everything is covered in this plan”, he explained.

Finally, he said that it is necessary to address the issue as national security and food security. “This plan that we made a year ago without foreseeing any of that, was what the government thought so that Brazil had a plan of at least 50, 60% of its own production of its fertilizers”, he concluded.