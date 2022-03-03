The 1st video of the Antonov An-225 hit and burned in Ukraine appears

The first images with some details of the damage to the largest plane in the world, the Antonov An-225 Myria, appeared on the web today and show the critical situation of the aircraft.

Scene from the video you watch right below in this article





After much speculation as to whether the An-225 was in fact hit by artillery or small arms fire, and what the extent of the damage would be, a video shows the hangar where the aircraft was parked, as we previously followed here.

The images would have been recorded on Friday, February 25th, or on Saturday, 26th, which preceded the Sunday in which the first aerial photos of the hit hangar and the An-225 on fire at Gostomel Airport, the main base and factory of the Antonov on the outskirts of Kiev, Ukraine.

In the video below, it is possible to see the nose of the aircraft apparently fallen to the ground and the front section of the fuselage badly destroyed, as well as the apparently burned wings near the fuselage.

The environment around the aircraft is one of destruction, with several Russian Ural trucks also on fire, as well as wreckage all over the yard. The video was published by a profile on Twitter and shared by the Antonov Company, the plane’s manufacturer. See (wait for it to load, if it doesn’t appear right away):

😨 NO NO NO NO… Currently, until the #AN225 has been inspected by experts, we cannot report on the technical condition of the aircraft. Please wait for the official announcements about the condition of the aircraft#StopRussia #Ukraine https://t.co/pEXDanePTw — ANTONOV Company 🇺🇦 (@AntonovCompany) March 3, 2022

According to the message above the video, the manufacturer reaffirms that until the plane is inspected by experts, it will not be able to officially pronounce on the condition of the aircraft, and continues asking that we wait for confirmation.



