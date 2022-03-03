The Hague Court Begins Investigating Russian Invasion at Request of 39 Countries; Brazil did not sign application | World

The prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC), based in The Hague, Netherlands, said he would immediately open an investigation into possible war crimes committed in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he said on Wednesday.

Representatives of countries that are part of the Hague court asked Karim Khan, the prosecutor, to open the investigation.

Khan announced the formal start of the investigation on a social network. He said 39 countries had asked for action — Brazil was not one of the signatories (there are 123 countries that could ask for the investigation).

With this request from the countries, investigations can be accelerated, as the prosecutor can skip an initial part that would be to seek approval in The Hague. This usually takes months.

Under the Rome Statute, which determines the rules for the functioning of the ICC, a single State can request an investigation and this will speed up the procedure.

The prosecutor had already said on Monday that he would seek support to investigate Russia’s action in Ukraine.

Khan’s office will begin collecting evidence of allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed on Ukrainian territory.