There are three scenarios for the end of the war in Ukraine; read Thomas Friedman’s article – International

The battle for Ukraine it could be the most transformative event in Europe since World War II and the most dangerous confrontation for the world since the Cuban Missile Crisis. I see three possible scenarios for the end of this story: a “total disaster”, “dirty compromises” and “salvation”.

The disaster scenario is what unfolds right now. Unless Vladimir Putin change his mind or be deterred, he seems willing to kill as many people as necessary, obliterate Ukraine as an independent state and culture, and eradicate its leadership. Such a scenario could lead to war crimes on a scale not seen in Europe since the Nazis – crimes that would make Putin, his cronies and Russia global pariahs.

The connected and globalized world has never had to deal with a leader accused of this level of war crimes, whose country has a territory that spans 11 time zones, is one of the world’s largest producers of oil and natural gas and has the largest arsenal of nuclear warheads. than any other nation.

With each day that Putin refuses to stop, we get closer to the gates of hell. With each TikTok video and cellphone image that displays its brutality, it becomes increasingly difficult for the world to ignore what is happening. But interfering risks triggering Europe’s first war involving nuclear weapons. And letting Putin burn Kiev to ashes – as he did Aleppo and Grozny – would allow him to create a European Afghanistan, overflowing with refugees and chaos.

Putin is incapable of installing a puppet in Ukraine and leaving it there. He would face a permanent insurrection. So Russia needs to station thousands of troops in Ukraine to control the country – and Ukrainians will shoot them every day. It is frightening to realize how little Putin thought about how this war will end.

I wish Putin was motivated solely by a desire to keep Ukraine out of NATO, but his appetite has grown far beyond that. He clung to magical thinking. As Fiona Hill, one of the leading experts on Russia in the US, put it, he believes in something called the “Russian World”: he believes that Ukrainians and Russians are “one people” and considers his mission to be “the regrouping of all Russian speakers, of all Russians”. the places, which at some point belonged to the tsarist empire”.

To realize this vision, Putin believes it is his right and duty to challenge a rule-based system where goals are not achieved by force. And if the US and its allies try to stop him, he signals that he is ready to do more madness than the rest of us.

Or, as Putin warned, before putting his nuclear forces on high alert, anyone who stands in his way must be ready to face “unseen consequences.” Add to that the growing report that casts doubt on Putin’s sanity, and we have a spooky cocktail.

The second scenario is that somehow the military and people of Ukraine are able to resist the blitzkrieg – and economic sanctions start to affect Putin’s economy, so that both sides feel compelled to accept dirty concessions.

In exchange for a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops, the enclaves in eastern Ukraine, currently under Russian control, could be formally ceded to Russia, while Ukraine would pledge never to join NATO. At the same time, the US and its allies would agree to lift all recently imposed sanctions.

Such a scenario is unlikely, because it would require Putin to admit that he was unable to realize his vision of reabsorbing Ukraine, after paying a huge toll on his economy and the lives of Russian soldiers. Furthermore, Ukraine would have to cede part of its territory and accept the permanent status of a no-man’s land between Russia and Europe – despite nominally maintaining its independence. It would also require everyone to ignore the lesson learned that Putin will never leave Ukraine alone.

Finally, the least likely scenario, but the best outcome: that the Russian people show bravery and commitment to their freedom and bring about salvation by deposing Putin. Many Russians must be starting to worry that as long as Putin is their leader, they will have no future.

Thousands are taking to the streets to protest the war, risking their own safety. And, although it’s too early to say, his reaction makes one imagine that the barrier of fear could be broken, and a mass movement could end Putin’s reign. Even for Russians who are quiet, life has suddenly been disturbed.

And then there’s the new “Putin tax” that every Russian will have to pay indefinitely for the pleasure of having him as president. I’m talking about the effects of sanctions. On Monday, Russia’s central bank had to close the stock market to avoid a meltdown and was forced to raise its benchmark interest rate from 9.5% to 20% to encourage people to hold onto their rubles. Even so, the value of the ruble has dropped by 30% against the dollar – 1 ruble is now worth less than $0.01.

For all these reasons, I am hopeful that at this very moment some Russian military commanders and senior intelligence officers close to Putin are meeting behind closed doors in the Kremlin and expressing what they must be thinking. Either Putin lost his hand as a strategist during his isolation in the pandemic, or he is in denial about how he miscalculated the strength of the Ukrainians, the US, their allies and global civil society as a whole.

If Putin carries out the destruction of Ukraine’s biggest cities, he and all his cronies will never again see the apartments they bought in London and New York with the riches they stole. There will be no more Davos or St. Moritz. Instead, they will be locked up in their big prison called Russia – free to travel only to Syria, Crimea, Belarus, North Korea and China, perhaps. Your children will be expelled from boarding schools, from Switzerland to Oxford.

Either they collaborate to depose Putin or they will all share the same cell. The same goes for the population. I imagine this last scenario is the most unlikely of all, but it best fulfills the promise of achieving the dream we dreamed of when the Berlin Wall fell in 1989 – of a free Europe, from the British Isles to Vladivostok.