This online and collective map shows the location of everything in Elden Ring

Creation helps situate players who may be a little lost in the game

More than any other game developed by From Software, Elden Ring challenges players to explore every corner of their map in search of new challenges and hidden secrets. Betting on a vast open world, the developer managed to create a series of intriguing and dense scenarios, which could end up proving themselves a little intimidatingespecially for newbies.

Thus, part of the fan community came together to create a interactive game map available on the MapGenie website. The intention was not only to reveal all Elden Ring scenariossuch as providing players with a reference to where they can find certain bosses, items, and shortcuts present in the game.

While the map itself has some spoilers — like the game’s total setting, which begins hidden — your intention it’s not spoiling the adventure. So while enemies, items, and gear have their locations revealed, in no time the interactive map shows you how to overcome obstacles or the exact way to get the hidden secrets.

Map reveals more than 400 relevant information

According to the MapGenie team, the initial version of the interactive map brings the location of more than 400 items, bosses, quests, mazes and map pieces. This number should increase even more in a matter of a short time, as the creation can be modified and expanded by fans of the game who leave their own contributions.

The website on which the map is available also offers free registration, which guarantees the possibility of add custom locations, record collectibles already collected and mark explored areas. In its normal version the map can be quite polluted, but it is possible to turn off the filters to show only the elements that are of interest to you.



– Continues after advertising –

Less than a week after its release, Elden Ring has already become the greatest success from the history of From Software — estimates show that 5 million units were sold on Steam alone. With a main adventure that requires at least 40 hours to complete, the game is now available for download. Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox one, Xbox Series X|S and PRAÇA.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: MapGenie