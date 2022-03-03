TIM and Huawei choose Curitiba to be the first city to test 5G

TIM Brasil and Huawei signed a collaboration agreement for the development of the fifth generation of mobile networks (5G) in Curitiba. The capital is the first city in the country that companies have chosen to launch the project called City 5G. According to TIM, the first tests should be completed by December 2023.

Photo: Marcello Casal Jr./Agência Brasil

The partnership, valid for two years, with the possibility of being extended, was announced this week by the two companies during the Mobile World Congress, a global telecommunications event being held in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

The fifth generation of mobile networks (5G) will bring many benefits to the population and businesses, such as connections 100 times faster than 4G, lag-free communications and new smart city services.

Leonardo Capdeville, vice president of technology at TIM, states, in a note, that Cidade 5G is an offshoot of the work carried out by the company in partnership with Huawei to implement 5G networks in Brazil. Through the cooperation between the companies, 2G, 3G, 4G and now 5G networks were expanded and implemented.

Mayor Rafael Greca celebrates the announcement by TIM and Huawei that Curitiba will be the first city to receive the 5G City project. He recalls that, since 2019, the capital has taken the lead in relation to other cities in Brazil by modernizing the laws that regulate the installation of cell phone antennas in the city. Decree No. 989 made the process of installing this equipment less bureaucratic, now facilitating the implementation of 5G technology.

“Fifth-generation networks are seen as an infrastructure with a potential for revolution, both for industry 4.0 and for the process of adopting new smart city services. Therefore, the importance of Curitiba being the first city that TIM and Huawei chose to launch the 5G City project”, reinforces Greca.

Curitiba and other large Brazilian cities have priority in the installation of 5G infrastructure by telephony operators, which should take place in 2022. According to the rules defined by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), the 5G service of telecoms will start until July this year in the capitals. Afterwards, the operators will depart for cities with more than 500 thousand inhabitants and, subsequently, for the smaller cities.

Connect 5G

The president of the Curitiba Agency for Development and Innovation, Cris Alessi, also highlights that, in December 2021, Curitiba was the only capital and city with more than 500,000 inhabitants in Brazil to be chosen to test an unprecedented technology that will allow the implementation of 5G smart networks before the end of the first half of 2022. “The capital was selected to be part of the Conecta 5G pilot project, run by the Ministry of Communications and the Brazilian Agency for Industrial Development (ABDI)”, she says.

Conecta 5G will allow Curitiba and four other Brazilian cities participating in the pilot project to install a technology that integrates 5G antennas with smart public lighting, being a solution to the need for a high number of antennas for 5G technology to operate in cities. “The technology that will be tested in Curitiba, in practice, transforms street lighting lamps into cell phone antennas that spread the 5G signal like Wi-Fi”, Cris details.