Toyota and Volkswagen suspend their operations in Russia

posted on 03/03/2022 10:15



(credit: JENS SCHLUETER)

Frankfurt, Germany – The two largest automotive groups in the world, Toyota and Volkswagen, announced on Thursday (3) the suspension of their production in Russia, due to the repercussions of the war in Ukraine.

The Japanese manufacturer will halt production from Friday, “until further notice” as well as its imports, citing “supply chain disruptions” linked to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Volkswagen will “stop exports to Russia with immediate effect,” a spokesman said, adding that deliveries to dealers had already been halted.

In 2020, these exports represented 220,000 units, equivalent to 2.4% of sales.

The group will also close, “until further notice”, its facilities in Kaluga and Nizhny Novgorod, where it employs around 4,000 people. These employees will be partially unemployed.

Volkswagen has already had to temporarily stop production at several sites in Germany due to a lack of supplies from Ukrainian suppliers.

Toyota’s St Petersburg plant produced 80,000 vehicles last year, mostly for the local market, and employs “about 2,600 people”, a spokeswoman for Toyota, whose Russian sales are marginal, told AFP.

The “supply chain disruptions” mentioned by the group in a press release are linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and international sanctions that have since fallen on Moscow, this spokeswoman confirmed.

“Other production and sales operations in the rest of Europe are not affected,” the group clarified.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, manufacturers BMW and Mercedes-Benz announced the cessation of exports and local production.

The world’s largest truck manufacturer, Daimler Truck, has ended its collaboration with Russian automaker Kamaz, which also supplies the Russian army.

Other Japanese automakers have also suspended, or scaled back, operations in Russia, but their exposure to that market is limited.

– Mazda and Honda –

Mazda will therefore no longer ship parts to its Vladivostok plant in the Russian Far East, which operates with the local company Sollers.

“The situation is changing daily, and the uncertainties and risks for our business are increasing,” a spokesperson for the group told AFP on Thursday.

Last year, Mazda sold 29,000 vehicles in Russia through its joint venture with Sollers.

“All exports of Honda products to Russia have been suspended until further notice,” a spokeswoman for the other Japanese automaker told AFP, citing the “challenges” posed to logistics and international financial sanctions against Moscow.

Honda, however, exported just 3,000 cars and motorcycles to the country last year, where it has no factory.

A spokeswoman for Nissan, which has a plant in St Petersburg that produced 45,000 vehicles in 2021, told AFP on Thursday that production was continuing for now.

Depending on the evolution of supply and the impact of sanctions against Russia, Mitsubishi Motors, which operates a factory near Moscow with French-Italian-American giant Stellantis, does not rule out suspending its production and sales in the country, where it has sold 21,000 vehicles in last year, a spokesperson for the brand told AFP.