Toyota suspends production and stops shipping cars to Russia

posted on 03/02/2022 23:20



(credit: Aleksey Nikolsky/AFP)

Japanese automaker Toyota announced on Wednesday it had halted production at its only factory in Russia and halted vehicle shipments to the country, citing “supply chain disruptions” linked to the invasion of Ukraine.

“Toyota Motor Russia will halt production at its St Petersburg plant from March 4 and has halted vehicle imports until further notice due to supply chain disruptions,” the company said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for the Japanese company, a world market leader, confirmed that these supply problems were linked to the conflict.

The St. Petersburg plant employs around 2,600 people and last year produced around 80,000 vehicles, almost all for the Russian market, representing a fraction of the 10.5 million cars manufactured internationally by the Japanese group.

Toyota does not have factories in Ukraine, but indicated that sales operations have been suspended since February 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of the neighboring country.

“Toyota follows the ongoing events in Ukraine with great concern for the safety of people in Ukraine and looks forward to a safe return to peace as soon as possible,” he said.

“Our priority in managing this crisis is ensuring the safety of our team members, our sales team and our supply chain partners,” he added.

The governments of many Western countries and their allies, sports organizations and big companies sanctioned or severed their ties with Russia after the internationally condemned attack.