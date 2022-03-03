Trans women fear being called up to war in Ukraine







Zi Faámelu is a singer and says she is one of the few residents left in the neighborhood where she lives Photo: Instagram/ @zifaamelu

THE war between Russia and Ukraine brings fear to any resident of the regions hit by Russian bombings, but the transgender population Ukraine suffers even more due to the abandonment and invisibility it has faced during the conflict.

in conversation with the Vice World News, two transgender women said they are unable to leave the country because their documents indicate “male” in both gender and name. Human rights groups have advised transgender people to “lose” their identities in an attempt to flee Ukraine.

One of the interviewees reported, however, the fear of being identified by Ukrainian forces and forced to serve in the army. Authorities have prevented men aged 18 to 60 from leaving Ukraine to fight on the front lines of the war.

Another interviewee, Zi Faámelu – a singer who has appeared on Ukrainian TV – said that she is one of the few remaining residents of the neighborhood where she lives. She remains in the country for fear of homophobic attacks.

“Like hundreds of transgender people in Ukraine, I am a woman, but I have a ‘male’ passport. This is the ‘war of war’, and Ukrainian transsexuals have fought for their lives before,” he said in an interview with Vice World News.

Faámelu explained that transsexuals in Ukraine can obtain documents according to their gender identities, but the process is “abusive” and “humiliating”, as applicants have to remain in hospitals for months, being physically and psychologically tested to “prove their genre”.

“No one wants to go through this, so we keep our passports the way they are and keep quiet,” he said. “The trans population is forgotten, neglected and abandoned. We are invisible at the moment. We need the UN, human rights organizations. We need people to help us to have a voice”, he summarized.

A non-binary Ukrainian resident, who preferred not to identify himself, also fears migrating to another country, such as Poland or Hungary, places where, he says, his identity is not recognized or is ridiculed. “I have to choose between my country – where I learned to live – or another place where I could feel even more excluded and in danger”, he justified.

Robert, a fictional name for a 31-year-old trans man living in Kharkiv, transitioned his gender six years ago, giving him an image that “passes as a man” in Ukraine. Now, he fears that his identity, which bears his gender as female, will bring back painful memories of the past. “My parents tried to kill me when I told them I’m trans,” he recalled. “Everyone here knows me as ‘he’. Nobody knows my real situation. That’s why I’m in such danger right now”, he lamented.

An organization for LGBTQIA+ rights has been helping Robert and other transgender people in Ukraine. According to Rain Dove, owner of the group, the NGO already helps more than 700 Ukrainians in situations like this. “We know that some transsexuals are being rejected at the borders [ao tentar fugir da guerra]but all those we helped eventually managed to escape.”



