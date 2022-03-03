Transgender woman is entitled to breast plastic surgery by SUS

By noting the right to a surgical procedure by the SUS and the affront to fundamental rights and dignity, the 3rd Court of the Public Treasury of the Foro Central de São Paulo condemned the state government and the city hall of the capital to allow a breast plastic surgery to a transsexual woman .

For the judge, the surgery fulfills a right guaranteed by ministerial ordinance



123RF



The author, in hormone therapy since 2015, was looking for a bilateral silicone breast implant. She understands her physical transformation to a body that represents her gender identity as crucial.

However, state agencies refused to carry out the procedure, citing a lack of qualified equipment in the state. Represented by the Public Defender’s Office of SP, she filed a lawsuit.

the defenders Vinicius Conceição Silva, Camila Galvão Tourinho and Isadora Brandao Araujo Silva argued that, in the absence of an alternative provided by the State, people who seek such surgeries usually seek private clinics that operate in a precarious and irregular manner, thus putting their lives and physical integrity at risk.

“The State’s failure to adequately provide the surgery for implantation of a bilateral silicone breast implant by the SUS, therefore, deepens even more the situation of vulnerability of the trans and transvestite population, insofar as it jeopardizes their health not only physical, but also also psychic and emotional”, they warned.

The city government claimed that the surgery would be elective and would not require urgency, and therefore the plaintiff should wait in line for care. The same was said by the state government, which also indicated the existence of only one hospital qualified for the procedure in question.

Judge Marcelo Stabel de Carvalho Hannoun recalled that Ordinance 2,803/2013 of the Ministry of Health determines comprehensive care for SUS users in the transsexualizing process. The norm also provides for surgeries to be performed, including simple bilateral mastectomy, intended by the author.

For the magistrate, the case would not discuss prioritization in the queue, but rather the realization of the right guaranteed by the ordinance and denied to the author.

“Considering that health is provided for in the Federal Constitution as an unavailable subjective public right and that it can be exercised immediately by the holder, it is not up to the public power to deny effectiveness to this fundamental right under the allegation of the reservation of the possible”, highlighted Hannoun. With information from the press office of the Public Defender’s Office of SP.