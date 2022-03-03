Ukraine cancels cryptocurrency distribution and announces launch of NFTs – Cryptocurrencies

The government of Ukraine has canceled the airdrop (distribution) of the new cryptocurrency World Peace (WORLD) that was planned for today as the Russian invasion continues.

The announcement was made by the country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, through his Twitter account this Thursday (3).

“After careful consideration, we have decided to cancel the airdrop. Every day there are more and more people willing to help Ukraine fight aggression,” Fedorov tweeted.

Fedorov said the country will launch non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to support the Ukrainian military, but stressed that they have no plans to issue fungible tokens. NFTs are digital assets on a blockchain that represent ownership of virtual or physical items.

The airdrop was initially announced on Wednesday on the country’s official Twitter account, but after that government officials did not release further information or announcements about the event scheduled for Thursday. Government officials also did not respond to CoinDesk’s multiple requests for comment since the initial announcement.

Wednesday’s announcement indicated that the purpose of the airdrop was to reward donors who sent cryptocurrencies to support Ukraine while taking a stand against Russia.

Earlier on Thursday, it appeared that an airdrop was in the works, but later indications emerged that a “spoofing” movement could be taking place, a type of fraud in which a person pretends to be a contact or company to obtain data or take advantage of other people.

According to Fedorov’s latest Telegram update, the Ukrainian government has raised around $30 million since it started accepting cryptocurrency donations last Friday. The government has been raising funds through a number of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ether and Polkadot’s DOT.

