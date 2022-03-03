Ukraine invites mothers to search for captured Russian soldiers – International

Russian military and armored vehicles on the road in Rostov region of Russia (photo: EPA/Reproduction)

The Ukrainian Army invited, this Wednesday (2), the mothers of the captured Russian soldiers to go and fetch them in Ukraine, on the seventh day of the invasion launched by Moscow, during which it claims to have taken dozens of prisoners. captured Russian soldiers to their mothers, if they come to pick them up in Ukraine, in Kiev,” the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Ukraine claims to have captured dozens of Russian soldiers, and images posted on cell phones show frightened young men in uniform, without their weapons.

Kiev is trying to raise awareness of Russian public opinion about the invasion by opening a telephone line for parents to call to inquire about the fate of their children on the “front” of battle and to find out if they are dead, or if they have been captured.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has telephone lines and other channels through which it receives information about captured Russians, and said that mothers will be received in the capital if they want to look for their children.

“You will be received and taken to where your children will be returned to you,” promised the Ministry.

“Unlike Putin’s fascists, we Ukrainians are not waging a war against captured mothers and children,” he said.