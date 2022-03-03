Ukraine reveals arrival of 16,000 foreign volunteers to face Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed the number on Thursday

The country’s leader also said that he has received weapons from other nations on a daily basis.

Zelensky assured that there is no possibility for Ukraine to surrender

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed this Thursday (3) that 16,000 foreigners are arriving in the country in the coming hours to help with the fight russia as volunteers.

In a video address, Zelensky said that Ukrainians are already “saluting foreign volunteers” and that these thousands of new allies “are on their way to protect freedom and life for us and for all.”

The Ukrainian leader celebrated the arrival of foreigners who will strengthen the country’s armed forces, but assured that this is not the only help he has received from other countries.

“Ukraine receives weapons daily from our partners, from true friends. Every day, we receive more and more powerful weapons,” she said.

President of Ukraine spoke in speech (AFP PHOTO /UKRAINIAN PRESIDENCY PRESS OFFICE)

President rules out surrender

Thus, even in the face of Russian offensive that already threatens Ukraine’s capitalKiev, Zelensky assured that there is no possibility of surrendering to the opponent.

“All our lines of defense have been preserved. The enemy was not successful in any sense in the defense strategy. They are repressed and doomed, we are holding the defense. They wanted to destroy us so many times, but they failed.”

Although Russia has already wreaked havoc in the country, Ukraine’s president said he will “rebuild every building, every street, every city.” “They (Russians) will fully reimburse us for everything they have done against our state, against every Ukrainian.”