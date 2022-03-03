Ukraine-Russia War Reinforces Need for Cryptocurrency Regulation, Says Fed Chairman

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine underscores the importance of regulating cryptocurrencies to prevent sanctioned individuals from using these assets to avoid punishment.

“[O conflito entre Rússia e Ucrânia] emphasized the need for congressional action on digital finance, including cryptocurrencies,” said Powell. “We have this burgeoning industry that has many parts, and there’s no regulatory framework that would need to exist.”

The phrase was said when the Fed chairman was responding to a question about the possibility of Russia using cryptocurrencies to circumvent sanctions.

The US, European Union (EU) and other nations have imposed financial sanctions against the country in an effort to force its withdrawal from Ukraine. Earlier on Wednesday, the EU cut seven of Russia’s biggest banks from the SWIFT system, a platform for exchanging information between the international financial network.

Powell also said that the possibility of terrorists or other malicious actors using cryptocurrencies is yet another factor that shows the need for additional regulation.

Powell is testifying this Wednesday before the House Financial Services Committee on the state of the economy and monetary policy. He will report to the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday (3).

Congressman Juan Vargas asked him about the Fed’s recent reports on central bank digital currencies (CBDC). Powell referred to the papers made by the institution, and said that the Fed is seeking public comment (the US central bank, as well as other agencies in the country, submits its proposals for evaluation by the population).

“This is going to be something we’re going to invest a good amount of time and experience in… to get right,” Powell said.

Whether the benefits of a central bank digital currency justify the costs of such a project is an unanswered question, he said.

Powell also indicated that the US central bank would try to mitigate inflation by raising rates later this year. He said the country’s central bank should raise its benchmark interest rate, but that the situation in Ukraine may have changed expectations.

Still, he told Congress that he expects inflation to peak and “fall” by the end of this year.

Powell also said he is inclined to impose and support a 25 basis point interest rate hike in March.

Traders have been betting on a possible rate hike since a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in March. However, it was unclear until now by how many basis points.

CME Group’s FedWatch tool this morning showed that futures traders believe there is a 90% chance of a 0.25 percentage point increase, as opposed to the half a percentage point that many thought was very likely just a week ago.

