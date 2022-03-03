Ukraine war pushes Brazilian inflation up

posted on 03/03/2022 05:48 / updated on 03/03/2022 05:49



The war in Ukraine has affected the prices of commodities traded on the global market and raised the alarm for the return of inflationary pressures, both in food and fuel – which have important weights in the indicators that measure the cost. Analysts point out that, before, they predicted a greater decline in the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) – which measures official inflation – this year due to the recent fall in the dollar, which has been occurring due to the strong inflow of foreign capital in search of cheap stocks and double-digit interest paid on government bonds.

After the outbreak of the conflict between Russians and Ukrainians, these same analysts redo the IPCA calculations to include the recent spike in prices. The rise in commodity prices can spread, raising the consumer’s cost of bread, pasta, meat, in addition to gasoline and diesel at the pumps, making freight more expensive. According to them, the IPCA should end the year above 6%, and may exceed 6.5%, in addition to the median of market forecasts — at 5.6%.

The new estimates for the index are preliminary, as the duration of the war and the damage it will do to commodity prices are unknown. Brent crude, traded in London, ended the day up 7.58% at US$112.92 a barrel. In 12 months, it had a jump of more than 80%.

Wheat, corn and soybean prices also soared. According to experts, for every 10% increase in the price of corn, for example, there is a 2% increase in the cost of animal meat producers.

Economist André Braz, coordinator of the consumer price center at the Brazilian Institute of Economics at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV Ibre), highlighted that it is too early to know the impact on the IPCA, but acknowledged that “there will be no truce in inflation this year”. For now, he raises the official inflation forecast for 2022 from 5.8% to 6.2%.

“It is difficult to estimate the impact of this war, because the effect is very widespread. It starts with the price of oil, moves on to fuel at pumps, goes to the entire chain of derivatives, such as plastic resins, which affect a large part of the industry. we have to consider the grains: corn, soy and wheat have skyrocketed and this affects the food chain in a proportion that market analysts had not considered”, explained Braz.

Challenging scenario

As I said, the scenario was challenging due to the elections in Brazil, but the war brought damage that will be difficult to overcome throughout the year. “I’m already starting to imagine a scenario with inflation above 6.2% to accommodate the impacts of the conflict in Ukraine. But we still don’t know if it can get worse,” he warned.

Carlos Thadeu de Freitas Gomes, chief economist at the National Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), said that, recently, due to the appreciation of the dollar – which came to be below R$ 5 -, he had reduced the IPCA projections at the end of this year for something between 5% and 5.5%. “We made a preliminary calculation of the impact of the war on commodity prices. It should give a boost to the IPCA of at least 0.50 percentage point and we are back to predicting a 6% rise in the indicator at the end of the year,” he said. For him, “the war must end soon”, but admitted that if the conflict continues, the inflationary impact could be much greater.

Director of Public Strategies at the Mongeral Aegon Group (MAG), Arnaldo Lima recalled that, in addition to being a humanitarian catastrophe, the conflict must “generate harmful effects on the world economy and the Brazilian economy”. “In the case of food, Russia and Ukraine export almost a third of the wheat in the world (28%) and a fifth of the corn (18%). of an interruption in global supply and a drop in Russian and Ukrainian exports. Even the bread can get more expensive”, said Lima, who still forecasts a 5.6% rise for this year’s IPCA. “We are waiting for the developments to make updates”, he stressed.

Goal can be temporary

Faced with the surge in commodities with the war in Ukraine, there is growing certainty that Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto will not be able to meet the inflation target in 2022 for the second year in a row. Therefore, analysts do not rule out a review, which could take place in June. Among the bets, the adoption of a temporary target grows, to avoid a major slump in the activity on account of high interest rates.

Even before the war, market forecasts for the IPCA were at 5.60% — above the 5% ceiling. Last year, the index was 10.06%, almost double the upper limit of the previous target of 5.25%.

It was the sixth time that the BC failed to conduct monetary policy and failed to comply with the objective since the beginning of the regime, in 1999. And as the IPCA began the year accelerating, the median of market projections for the basic interest rate (Selic) , currently at 10.75% annually, is at 12.25%. Even so, it cannot bring the IPCA below the target ceiling.

Ascending route

Carlos Thadeu de Freitas Gomes, chief economist at the National Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), had predicted changes to the inflation target before the war. “The rise in commodity prices is, again, a supply shock that will not be contained by the rise in the Selic. Raising interest further now is silly,” he said, predicting the rate, by the end of 2022, at a maximum of 12%, “to avoid a recession”.

Economist André Braz, from the Brazilian Institute of Economics at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV Ibre), has also been betting on a temporary target, as inflationary pressures are global. “With the war in Eastern Europe, if the BC raises interest rates too much, it will hinder the resumption of activity, which is weak”, he explained.

He defended that the priority has to be the recovery of economic growth, employment and income, “even if the inflationary challenge gets bigger”. “It is useless for the BC to pursue less real goals in scenarios that are rare and sporadic. There is nothing more fair to work with a doable goal so as not to suffocate the activity”, he added.

According to the chief economist at MB Associados, Sergio Vale, the market should not accept change well. “I hope that doesn’t happen. Next year’s inflation is still anchored. I don’t see the goal going up, even more so on the eve of an electoral process. This heavy burden, if it occurs, falls to the next government,” he assessed.

Vale is reviewing forecasts for this year’s IPCA, at 5.8%. For him, due to the war, official inflation “should end the year above 6%”.





