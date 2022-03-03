Ukrainian-flagged NFT raises US$ 6.75 million in action to help the country – Época Negócios

+



Ukrainian government asked for help from digital currencies; The country’s flag NFT raised $6.7m to help fight the Russians (Photo: Pixbay)

A Ukrainian flag NFT (non-fungible token) raised 2,258 ETH (about US$6.7 million or R$34.1 million) this Wednesday (2). The amount will be sent to Come Back Alivean organization that donates supplies to Ukrainian civilians and military personnel.

Organized by the UkraineDAO collective, the sale came from a crowdfunding effort supported by Nadya Tolokonnikova, a member of Russian activist group Pussy Riot, in conjunction with NFT studio Trippy Labs. The aim of the initiative is to help Ukraine fight the Russian invasion that began last week.

On its website, UkraineDAO said that a “revolution” could not be achieved with conventional currencies. “Many ways for traditional funds to be intercepted or disrupted by traditional institutions, governments and other factions with the intent to control, harm, or simply transfer funds without transparency,” the organization highlights.

The fundraiser comes just days after the Ukrainian government announced via Twitter that it is accepting cryptocurrency donations. Digital currencies have emerged as a major source of financial support for the country as Russia increases its attacks on key cities.

According to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic, more than 72,000 transactions to Ukrainians, worth about $47 million, were recorded as of Wednesday. The organization has been tracking cryptocurrency donations made to the government of Ukraine and NGOs that support the country’s armed forces.

Shared purchase

The winning bid for the flag of Ukraine was placed on behalf of a pool of 3,271 donors through a service called PartyBid. And while the NFT was produced as a one-time edition on the Ethereum blockchain, bidders were able to take shared ownership of the item, with contributions ranging from 0.00001 ether (under $0.03) to 44 ether ($0.03). 128,000).

Upon purchase, users will receive tokens proportional to the size of their contributions. As shareholders, they will be able to vote on future sales of the asset, although UkraineDAO said it hopes to “discourage” people from trading shares. The organization even suggested that owners keep them “as a reminder of the ongoing humanitarian needs of our world.”

