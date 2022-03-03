Ukrainians block Russians in city where Europe’s biggest nuclear plant is located

posted on 03/02/2022 10:42



Ukraine’s civilian population erected a barricade to prevent Russian troops from entering the southern city of Enerhodar on Wednesday (2/3). The city is home to the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe and one of the largest in the world.

Videos shared on social media show thousands of people blocking the road, even trucks taking part in the barricade.

Enerhodar, Ukraine Nuclear plant workers block access to Russian forces

Dmytro Orlov, mayor of Enerhodar, said “Residents that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is under reliable protection, that its workers and residents of Enerhodar are under Ukrainian flags.”

The mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, reported via social media that the plant is safe. “We inform you that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the city are under reliable protection. Residents will not let them into the city at all,” he said.

THE AFP, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Russian troops are approaching the plant, but that the six reactors at the Zaporizhia plant are safe. “An accident could have serious consequences for public health and the environment,” said the agency’s director general, Rafael Grossi.

Ukraine has four active nuclear power plants, which supply about half of the country’s electricity, and several radioactive waste dumps, such as the one at Chernobyl, where the worst nuclear accident in history took place in 1986.



