Ukrainians try to stop Russian troops in power plant town







Residents of Energodar, in southern Ukraine, try to stop Russian troops from entering Photo: EYEPRESS/Reuters Connect

On Wednesday morning, residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Energodar tried to stop Russian troops from entering by blocking an access road.

Videos posted on social media show large numbers of people and even garbage trucks being used to block the road in the region that is home to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest power plant.









Ukrainian civilians try to stop Russians with human barricades:

“We convey the position of our city and its residents that the ZNPP [Central Nuclear de Zaporizhzhia] is under reliable protection, that its workers and residents of Enerhodar are under Ukrainian flags,” Enerhodar Mayor Dmytro Orlov posted on Facebook. “All municipal services are working in emergency mode. Nobody’s going to give up the city. People are determined,” he said.

This Tuesday (01), the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency), an entity linked to the UN (United Nations) had already warned of the arrival of the Russian army in the region, but guaranteed that the plant’s six reactors remain safe. Russian troops “operate close to the plant, but have not seized it,” the IAEA said.

In addition to Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine has three more active nuclear power plants, responsible for approximately half of the electricity consumed by the country, in addition to several radioactive waste deposits, such as the one in Chernobyl, where the worst nuclear catastrophe in history occurred in 1986.