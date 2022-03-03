Ukrainians turn Turkish drones into air rifles

posted on 03/03/2022 06:00 / updated on 03/03/2022 06:03



(credit: Birol Bebek/AFP)

Turkish drones purchased by Ukraine entered combat in the early hours of the Russian-launched invasion. These devices are the pride of Turkey – they are high-performance and low-cost – but they are now entering less favorable territory.

According to military experts, Kiev has about 20 Bayraktar TB2 devices, the jewel of the Turkish military industry. Its best commercial representative is President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has sold the equipment to 15 countries.

On Twitter, the Ukrainian embassy in Ankara has been releasing footage of explosions that it attributes to these drones. “These TB2 attacks are relatively few compared to the ground combats, but they are important for Ukrainians’ morale as they show that Russia is not in control of the air,” explains Aaron Stein, an expert at the Foreign Policy Research Institute think tank ( FPRI), based in Philadelphia.

Turkey uses drones as a showcase for the weapons of war market. In Nagorno-Karabakh in November 2020, Turkish drones contributed to a decisive turn in favor of Azerbaijan against Armenia. In Libya, in 2019, they saved the national unity government from the offensive launched by Marshal Khalifa Haftar. Ankara has also used these drones in Syria and against Kurdish fighters.

For a Western manufacturer, who requested anonymity, the drones are the “AK 47 of the 21st century: Rugged, Reliable and Competitive”, in comparison to the iconic assault rifle made decades ago by Russia, cheap and easy to use.

The TB2 measures 6.5 meters and weighs twice as much as its American competitor, the US Reaper. It is capable of flying for up to 27 hours nonstop at over 220 km/h, at an altitude between 18,000 and 25,000 feet, according to manufacturer Baykar. The drone can be loaded with laser-guided smart munitions.

But the theater of war in Ukraine is not favorable to equipment. “For these drones to be really effective, they must operate in an environment where there are no aerial threats,” warns the expert.