UN: 2 million Ukrainians left their homes in a week of war – 03/03/2022

In just one week of the war, 2 million Ukrainians were forced to leave their homes and flee. The data were presented this Thursday morning by the UN, during the opening of an emergency meeting convened by the United Nations Human Rights Council.

The purpose of the meeting is to vote on Ukraine’s proposal to create a commission of inquiry to investigate crimes committed by Russians.

Opening the debate, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, warned that “the Russian Federation’s military attack on Ukraine has opened a new and dangerous chapter in world history” and, quoting Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, called this situation as “the most serious global peace and security crisis in recent years”.

“More than two million people have been forced to flee their homes, one million still inside Ukraine. Another 1,040,000 refugees have sought safety in neighboring countries in the last seven days,” Bachelet said, noting that many travel for days by bicycle or on foot in freezing conditions. She said up to four million people could leave the country in the coming weeks if the conflict continues.

The Chilean also warned about cases of racism in front of some of the refugees. According to her, the UN thanks European countries for welcoming the Ukrainians. But she warns that not everyone is having the same facilities. “This welcome should be extended to all those fleeing the conflict, irrespective of their citizenship, ethnicity, migration or other status. There have been worrying indications of discrimination against African and Asian nationals during the flight, and the Office will be aware of this situation.” , he said.

dead and injured

The UN also presented the new numbers of confirmed victims. “The attack that began on February 24 is having a massive impact on the human rights of millions of people across Ukraine,” Bachelet said. “The high threat levels of nuclear weapons underline the seriousness of the risks for all humanity,” he declared.

According to her, military operations are ramping up even further at the moment, with military attacks on major cities including Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk, Sumy, Mariupol and Zhytomyr, and the capital, Kyiv. “The city of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region was almost completely destroyed by bombing, and its remaining residents have been hiding in basements,” she said.

As of Tuesday night, the UN indicates that it had recorded and confirmed 752 civilian casualties, including 227 dead – 15 of them children. At least 525 people were injured, including 28 children.

65 dead and 258 wounded were recorded in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. 429 casualties (162 dead and 267 wounded) were recorded in other regions of Ukraine.

“I must emphasize that the actual numbers will be much higher, as many other casualties are pending confirmation, and information from some areas involved in intense hostilities has been delayed,” he said. A member of the OSCE Monitoring Unit in Ukraine was killed in Kharkiv while receiving supplies for his family.

“The majority of civilian casualties were caused by the use of heavy artillery, rocket systems and air strikes in populated areas, with reports of cluster munitions being used that hit civilian targets,” warned Bachelet. “Massive damage was inflicted on residential buildings. The use of weapons with wide-area effects in densely populated urban areas is inherently indiscriminate, and I call for the immediate cessation of such force,” he appealed.

Bachelet also denounced a significant number of attacks on civilian targets, including a hospital, schools and kindergartens. “Essential infrastructure was heavily damaged – cutting off critical supplies and services, including electricity, water and access to healthcare,” the Chilean said. On 26 February, Russian troops near Kherson reportedly fired on an ambulance transporting seriously injured victims; the driver was killed and a paramedic was injured.

Persecution

According to the UN, tens of millions of people remain in the country, in potential danger of death. “I am deeply concerned that the current escalation of military operations will further increase the damage they face. Thousands of people, including the elderly, pregnant women, as well as children and people with disabilities, are being forced to gather in underground shelters and subway to escape explosions. Many vulnerable people are separated from their families and effectively imprisoned,” said Bachelet.

She also highlights how groups fear persecution if Russian troops advance, including members of the Crimean Tatar community in mainland Ukraine, as well as prominent human rights defenders and journalists.

In an appeal, she insisted that states must respect international law and fundamental principles that keep human life, and human dignity, intact. She also called for “full access for the delivery of humanitarian assistance to civilians across the country” in addition to protection for civilians.