UN estimates 836,000 people have left Ukraine since Russian invasion began













Nearly 836,000 people fled the Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion, informed the UN in a balance sheet published this Wednesday (2) that gathers data up to 1 March. The conflict began on Thursday (24) and enters its seventh day on Wednesday.















In total, 835,928 people crossed the country’s borders, according to the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), an increase compared to the figure of 677,000 announced on Tuesday by the director of the UN agency, Filippo Grandi.

In a speech, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky called for more support for his country’s application to join the European Union, emphasizing that “this is not the time for neutrality”.

Zelensky accused Moscow of wanting to "erase" its country and its history. "They have the order to erase our history, erase our country, erase us all," he said in a video in which he asked all countries not to remain neutral of the conflict.

























More sanctions against Russia











US President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of wanting to “shake the foundations of the free world” with the invasion of Ukraine, but stressed that “freedom will always win over tyranny”. “We are ready to face Putin. We have caught the Russians with the lies,” he said.

"Putin thought he would shake the very foundations of the free world thinking he could make it bow to his threatening ways, but he had a miscalculation, he ran into the Ukrainian people," Biden said.















The statement opened Biden’s first State of the Union address before both houses of the US Congress. In this speech the president must recount the conditions in which the United States finds itself in every way: economy, health, education, militarism, taxation and security.