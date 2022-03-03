UN General Assembly Approves Resolution Against Russian Invasion of Ukraine; Brazil votes in favor, along with the vast majority of countries | World

After three days of speeches by more than one hundred countries at the United Nations General Assembly Forum to defend peace and security, this Wednesday (2) was adopted a resolution against the Russian invasion of Ukraine .

There were 141 votes in favour, 5 against and 35 abstentions.



Brazil sided with the vast majority and also voted in favor. The countries that voted against were Russia, Belarus, Syria, North Korea and eritrea. THE China abstained.

The text “deplores in the strongest terms Russia’s aggression against Ukraine”. It is non-binding, which means that, from there, countries are not obliged to do anything. Its importance, therefore, is political: it shows how most countries see the invasion promoted by Moscow.

Much of the international community accuses Russia of Vladimir Putin of violate article 2 of the Charter of the United Nationswhich asks its members not to resort to threats or force to resolve conflicts.

The text, promoted by European countries and Ukraine, and supported by 141 countries from all regions of the world, has undergone numerous changes in recent days to reach a minimum agreement acceptable to the most reluctant.

The resolution went from “condemning”, as originally intended, to “deploring in the strongest terms Russia’s aggression against Ukraine”.

Virtually all the speakers in the Assembly condemned war, insecurity and the risk of an escalation of armed conflict in a world that was starting to recover from the devastating ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic, as demonstrated by the escalation of prices of raw materials, especially of gas and oil, or the fall of the stock markets.

Not to mention the looming humanitarian crisis that has already driven hundreds of thousands of cranians to flee the country in search of safety and has caused dozens of civilian deaths.

Russia maintains that its invasion is “self-defense”. “It was not Russia that started this war. These military operations were initiated by Ukraine against the inhabitants of Donbass (the separatist region in the east of the country) and against all those who did not agree with it”, defended as a mantra the Russian ambassador Vassily. Nebenzia, at the international forum in New York.

Brazil voted in favor of the resolution, but warned that “the resolution is a call for peace from the international community. But peace requires more than the silence of weapons and the withdrawal of troops. The path to peace requires comprehensive work on the security concerns of the parties”.

According to the UN representation in Brazil, the “resolution cannot be seen as allowing the indiscriminate application of sanctions and the sending of weapons. with unforeseen consequences for the region and beyond”.

“There is nothing to be gained” from a new Cold War, warned the ambassador of China at UN, Zhang Jun, after recalling that the “mentality” of this era “based on the clash of blocks must be abandoned”. Russia’s ally China abstained from voting on a similar resolution in the Security Council last Friday.

Other countries such as Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Syria and North Korea denounced at the UN forum the “double standards” of the United States and Europeans, who did not hesitate to invade countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya or Syria.

In the eyes of Latin American allies, this conflict was caused by NATO’s expansion into the former satellite countries of the former Soviet Union, whose area of ​​influence Putin wants to restore.

The vice president and chancellor of Colombia, Marta Lucía Ramírez, in addition to asking Russia for “responsibility” for the economic, humanitarian and legal consequences of its action, recalled that the world “does not want and will not accept” a return to empires.

One of the latest to speak out on Wednesday was the United States, which, like the Europeans, has adopted a barrage of sanctions aimed at isolating Russia and suffocating its economy so that it cannot finance the war.

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday in his annual State of the Union address that Putin had underestimated the response of Western countries to his decision to invade Ukraine.