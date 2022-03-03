Understand the dangers of slimming teas for the kidneys and liver

Even though they are composed of natural substances, herbal teas and capsules are not products with free passes for exacerbated consumption. The elements that promise to lose weight can cause serious complications for the kidneys and liver. A nephrologist, Ana Flávia Moura assures that kidney injuries, even, can be irreversible.

After the death of nurse Mara Abreu, at the beginning of last month, due to complications in the liver, after consuming capsules of a slimming tea, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) warned that the brand product consumed by women is prohibited in the country. since 2020. Another five companies in the same field cannot operate in Brazil either.

At the end of last month, the death of the singer of the Banda Calcinha Preta, Paulinha Abelha, brought up again the urgency of the discussion. The singer was admitted to the hospital with renal failure and died 12 days after being admitted to an ICU unit in Aracaju. Among the reasons raised is the excessive use of teas and diuretic drugs.

Slimming teas are usually the result of the combination of a series of herbs, whose amount of each composition varies according to the brand and types of plants. The danger to the organs of the urinary system lies in the result of the interaction between these herbs. According to nephrologist Ana Flávia Moura, it is a product that can be toxic.

“When you take a single herb and drink your tea, for example, chamomile tea, which is non-toxic, but I’m using it as an illustration; the chance that this tea will harm you is much lower than when you ingest a combination of herbs. They can interact and potentiate their action, including side effects. Some are toxic to the kidney or liver, and sometimes both.

Ana Flávia points out that many of these products do not have a proven slimming action, what happens is a diuretic action in the body. The numbers on the scale decrease, but the body fat index remains the same, there is only a momentary loss of fluid.

“Some of these herbs end up causing the sensation of weight loss, because they stimulate diuresis, that is, they increase the amount of urine and you lose water. Consequently, when stepping on the scale you reduce weight, because of the loss of a part of water. Most of them have no proven action, they only increase diuresis. Depending on the form of use, it can generate, among other complications, dehydration”, explains Ana.

Kidneys and liver are at high risk

The kidney and liver are the most affected organs, because, according to the nephrologist at Hospital Santa Izabel, Alexandre Sá, they are responsible for filtering the blood and removing excess substances from the body. Most substances that reach the intestine go straight to the liver to be filtered, thus, it is more susceptible to side effects of drugs and herbs.

When there is an excess of any of these elements, they accumulate in the organ and overload it, leading to the development of mild hepatitis, to fulminant hepatitis requiring an emergency liver transplant. “Science still does not know the safety limit of each herb used for tea, and there have already been cases with small volumes ingested”, warns Alexandre.

The kidney is another blood filtering organ, for this reason it also suffers. The most frequent kidney injuries are acute kidney failure and an increased risk of kidney stone formation, better known as “kidney stones”. Acute renal failure, when severe, prevents the body from filtering the blood autonomously and the patient needs to undergo hemodialysis until autonomy is resumed.

Eventually, kidney damage can leave sequelae and the patient then becomes a chronic carrier of the disease and kidney function does not return to normal. In advanced cases, the person may need to undergo hemodialysis permanently, usually 3 times a week, or undergo a kidney transplant, according to the nephrologist.

For transplant consumers, the risk is even greater. “I leave here the warning that no transplant patient should ingest teas or medicines without guidance from the doctor who accompanies him”, highlights Alexandre. He explains that the organ from a transplant usually doesn’t work as well as the original and therefore may suffer more from smaller amounts of substances.

The use of immunosuppressive drugs to avoid organ rejection is another aggravating factor. These remedies, which also pass through the kidneys and liver, can interact with the herbs and generate as a result: the reduction of the effectiveness of immunosuppressants, increasing the risk of rejection of the transplanted organ; direct injuries to the transplanted kidney causing the patient to lose renal function, requiring a return to hemodialysis sessions.

tea versus capsules

The main difference between tea and capsule is the amount of herbs contained in each. Capsule teas can contain a wide variety of more concentrated herbs. Generally, it is not possible to identify the dose or the substances of each leaf contained in the medicine. Teas prepared at home, on the other hand, do not have the same concentration power, but can present dangers similar to those of a capsule, if many herbs, called “slimming”, are mixed to prepare the drink.

Among the most popular teas is hibiscus. “For the renal part, it does not cause so many problems, but it depends on the combination”, explains nephrologist Ana Flávia. Black tea, on the other hand, “is much worse than hibiscus tea. When you combine these herbs in the same composition, they potentiate and we lose control of the risks”, she adds.

Alternative treatment

The indiscriminate use of teas as an alternative treatment for diseases, without medical indication, also represents a danger to the health of patients who choose this care option.

Karina Rodrigues Martins, a 37-year-old professor, when she got sick and tried to find out what the problem was, heard from friends and relatives that alternative medicine treatment would be an effective option. She then decided to start treatment with the use of teas and acupuncture. In parallel, she sought out her daughter’s doctor, who also treated her in childhood, and was referred by him to a nephrologist. Karina was diagnosed with a liver pathology, but to avoid having to undergo surgery, she chose to continue with the first treatment.

“In contact with my acupuncturist at the time, who is averse to traditional treatment, he said that he would be able to solve my problem and I preferred to believe so that I would not have to undergo surgery. So I started treating myself with him, doing acupuncture and taking some capsules of herbal mixtures”, he says.

Diagnosed with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, a disease that affects the kidneys and has no cure, it can only be treated, Karina continued taking the herbs for two months. But as the symptoms didn’t completely go away, she returned to the doctor. It was not possible to assess the damage caused by the herbs in her kidney, being of oriental origin and little known, but during the period she was left without treatment, the problem progressed a lot. “The use of herbs was the first thing suspended in the new treatment”, highlights Karina.

For Ana Flávia, the characteristic of being natural is not synonymous with safe treatment. “There are substances that we find in plants and they are poisonous, they can kill a person who has consumed it, so the fact that it is natural does not mean that it is harmless”, she warns.

Be careful when consuming some teas

The safety of teas should not be evaluated on the basis of weight loss purposes, nor as an option for alternative treatments of diseases. Excessive consumption and mixing of various herbs to prepare the drink should also be avoided. According to Alexandre Sá, the list of dangerous infusions is long, but among the herbs that are easily found and that can pose health hazards are:

Black tea – risk of acute hepatitis

Green tea – risk of acute hepatitis

Star fruit – risk of mental confusion, drowsiness, vomiting, coma and acute kidney failure

Biri Biri – risk of acute kidney failure and kidney stones (kidney stones)

Licorice – risk of high blood pressure

Ginkgo biloba – risk of bleeding for those taking aspirin or anticoagulants

Cranberry – risk of kidney stones (kidney stones)

Horsetail herb – risk of acute hepatitis

Supervised by sub-editor Fernanda Varela