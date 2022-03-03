Understand the importance of taking Kherson, Russia’s greatest achievement since the beginning of the invasion | World

The capture of the city of Kherson, from more than 250,000 people, on March 3, is Russia’s main victory so far in the invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.

The Russians said they had taken control of the city on the 2nd, but it was not until Thursday that the mayor confirmed that his enemies had won.

The battle was intense, and there are estimates that up to 300 Ukrainians, both civilian and military, may have died.

Share via WhatsApp

Share via Telegram

1 of 2 Military vehicles on the streets of Kherson, Ukraine, on March 1, 2022 — Photo: Reuters Military vehicles on the streets of Kherson, Ukraine, on March 1, 2022 — Photo: Reuters

Russian police arrest survivor of siege of Leningrad during anti-war protest in Ukraine; watch video

Ukraine says 7,000 Russian soldiers died in the war, but Russia says 498; expert analyzes discrepancy

According to the New York Times, there are bodies around the city, problems with the electricity supply, little water and lack of food.

Mayor Igor Kolykhaev says that employees of water and electricity utilities tried to solve the supply problems, but the situation was too risky.

Kherson is a port city where there are shipyards (companies that build ships) at the mouth of the Dnieper River, near the Black Sea. The city is about 100 kilometers from Crimea, the Ukrainian region that was taken over by the Russians in 2014.

The mayor claimed that the Russians have told him that they intend to establish a military administration.

“We had no weapons and were not aggressive. We showed that we worked to protect the city and tried to mitigate the consequences of the invasion,” Kolykhayev said in a Facebook message.

“We encountered enormous difficulties in collecting and burying the dead, delivering food and medicine, collecting garbage, helping in accidents, etc.,” said the mayor, giving an overview of the situation in Kherson.

Igor Kolykhayev also announced a night curfew and a restriction on car traffic in the city, claiming he had “made no promises” to the Russians and “simply asked them not to shoot people”.

“So far everything is going well. The flag that flies above us is still the Ukrainian one. And for this to continue, these demands must be respected,” he added.

The Russians have also attacked Mariupol, another city in southern Ukraine, about 400 kilometers east of Kherson.

If Russian forces conquer Mariupol, they will gain control of the entire southeastern region of Ukraine — from the Crimea to the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which are controlled by separatist Russian allies. Should Kharkiv fall, the Russians would dominate all of eastern Ukraine.

The mayor of Mariupol, Vadim Boichenko, said that Ukrainian forces dignifiedly repelled the attacks. “Wednesday was the most difficult and cruel day of the seven days of war. They simply wanted to destroy us,” he said in a video on Telegram. The mayor accused the Russians of shooting at residential buildings. “Unfortunately, essential infrastructure has been damaged again. We are once again without electricity, water and heating,” he said.

Odessa, a city in southwestern Ukraine that has been little hit by Russian forces so far, could also be a target of the Russians after the Kherson conquest.

Odessa is about 200 kilometers from Kherson.

2 of 2 Map shows location of cities in southern Ukraine — Photo: g1 Map shows location of cities in southern Ukraine — Photo: g1