understand what changes in international relations

Russia’s war against Ukraine has been going on for a week, but its consequences are already having repercussions around the world: it has altered international relations, left Moscow isolated, united the West and raised the specter of a nuclear confrontation.

– Russia, a ‘pariah’ state –

Moscow’s offensive marks a turning point for the entire world. Russia’s attack on Ukrainian territory destroyed “the hope that post-Cold War Europe would be spared a full-scale land war,” says Ali Wyne, an analyst at consultancy Eurasia Group.

Europe, the United States and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres have joined forces to denounce Russia’s attack on its neighbor as a blatant violation of the rules-based international order established after World War II.

The punishment was quick and painful. Western powers unleashed an unprecedented series of sanctions against Moscow. From paralyzing the Russian financial system, imposing sanctions on its oligarchs and on President Vladimir Putin himself, to banning Russia from using European airspace and its participation in major sporting competitions.

“In the future, Russia will be a pariah and it is difficult to see how they will restore anything like normal interactions in the international system,” says Sarah Kreps, a professor at Cornell University.

In 2019, French President Emmanuel Macron declared that NATO was experiencing “brain death”, divided by differences among members and despised by former US Republican President Donald Trump (2017-2021).

When Democrat Joe Biden was elected to the White House, he sought to breathe new life into the Atlantic Alliance, hoping to trust NATO in its confrontation with China. This sparked further internal divisions, with some members saying that confronting Beijing was not part of the organization’s mission.

Born at the beginning of the Cold War with the aim of protecting Europe from the Soviet threat under the nuclear umbrella of the United States, the transatlantic military alliance is now rediscovering its purpose and its main enemy when facing Moscow.

“Russia’s invasion strengthened NATO, deepened transatlantic alignment and, perhaps most notably, forced Germany to reverse its long-standing position of not sending lethal weapons into conflict zones,” says Wyne.

“But it remains to be seen whether greater short-term Western cohesion will produce a shared, long-term approach to dealing with Moscow,” he adds.

– Europe rearming –

The French diplomat and economist Jean Monnet, who played an important role in the reconstruction of Europe after the Second World War, assured in the past that Europe would be reborn from crises and its solutions to those crises.

Your words ring true today. Heeding a long-standing call from Paris to bolster Europe’s military might, the 27-member European Union has approved a total of €500 million in defense aid for Ukraine.

In a radical move, Berlin broke with its doctrine by announcing that it would send military aid to Ukraine. And German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared that his country, often criticized by the United States for its small defense budget earmarked for NATO, will significantly increase military spending to modernize its army.

– Positioned neutrality –

“Neutrality is not indifference”. Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said this when he announced that his country will support all EU sanctions against Russia, in a major break with its long tradition of neutrality and reputation as an international banking hub.

And Finland and Sweden, traditionally not aligned with NATO, are moving in its direction.

Japan, South Korea and Singapore condemned Russia’s invasion, although India and the United Arab Emirates did not.

– China’s ‘uncomfortable position’ –

But Russia has its own allies.

Moscow has the support of Venezuela, expressed by socialist president Nicolás Maduro.

And Chinese President Xi Jinping offered his support to Putin just before Russia invaded Ukraine.

It remains to be seen to what extent China will help Russia offset the effect of Western sanctions.

Beijing remains cautious. She chose to abstain, rather than veto, a UN Security Council resolution “deploring” Russian aggression in Ukraine and expressing “deep regret” to Kiev for the war.

“The Russian invasion has put China in an awkward position,” says Wyne, an analyst at the Eurasia Group.

“The longer and bloodier the conflict becomes, the more difficult it will be for China to balance its support for Russia’s core positions (such as opposing NATO expansion) and its desire to avoid incurring further transatlantic opprobrium.”

– Nukes are no longer taboo –

Last week, Putin put his strategic nuclear forces on high alert, prompting furious reactions across the world.

“Russian leaders have made a number of not-so-veiled references to their nuclear arsenal in hopes of dissuading the West from bolstering Ukrainian defenses,” says Kreps of Cornell University.

“The problem is that his approach to doing so has eroded the nuclear taboo that has existed for decades,” he says.

