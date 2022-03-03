Unimed Noroeste/RS revitalizes inpatient unit at Três Passos hospital – Rádio Alto Uruguai | FM 92.5 – FM 106.1 Radio Alto Uruguay

March 3, 2022

Authorities and leaders linked to the municipality, Unimed and Hospital de Caridade (Photos: Vinicius Araujo / Rádio Alto Uruguai)

Unimed Noroeste/RS and Associação Hospital de Caridade Três Passos presented at the end of the afternoon of this Wednesday (02), the revitalization carried out in the Hospitalization Unit of the medical cooperative. The act brought together leaders of the two entities, authorities, doctors and guests, and was marked by the unveiling of a commemorative plaque.

The revitalization covers nine rooms, which add up to 12 beds intended especially for Unimed patients. “The qualification of the service network is one of the commitments of Unimed Noroeste/RS to its customers”, points out the chairman of the Board of Directors of the cooperative, doctor Volnei Santos Malheiros.

As a strategy to get closer to accredited services, this hospitalization unit was expanded and revitalized for the first time in November 2007. The current investment was established as part of Unimed Noroeste/RS Strategic Planning 2021, the year in which the cooperative celebrated its 50th anniversary. years of regional activity.

The president of HCTP, Marcos Bohn, the superintendent director of Unimed Noroeste/RS, Leandro Zambon, the chairman of the Board of Directors of the cooperative, doctor Volnei Santos Malheiros, and the mayor of Três Passos, Arlei Tomazoni, took the floor during the act. All were unanimous in recognizing and valuing the strategic partnership maintained between Unimed Noroeste and the Três Passos hospital, which results in direct benefits for policyholders in our community.

Source: Alto Uruguay Radio