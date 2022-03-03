US rejects possibility of nuclear conflict with Russia: ‘War without winners’

Pentagon press secretary called Vladimir Putin’s order to deploy his nuclear weapons during the invasion of Ukraine as ‘dangerous’ and ‘unnecessary’

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby made a statement on Wednesday afternoon, 02, and said that the United States of America (USA) will not join a possible nuclear conflict against the Russia. According to the government official, this is a conflict with “devastating consequences” that “can never be fought”, because “there will be no winners”. It was also announced that US Defense Secretary General Lloyd Austin has ordered that one of the intercontinental missile tests due to be carried out this week be postponed. The move, according to the secretary, will serve as proof that the country wants to avoid possible conflicts with the Kremlin. “We are not happy with this decision, but we want to demonstrate that we are a responsible nuclear force,” Kirby said.