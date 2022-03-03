Vale (VALE3) is again the most indicated in the weekly portfolios; see 4 other actions – Money Times

THE OK (VALE3) was once again the most indicated stock of the moment. The mining company was present in seven of the 12 recommended weekly portfolios, even beating the Bradesco (BBDC4), which was the most recommended in recent weeks and has now moved to second place in the ranking.

according to BTG Pactual (BPAC11), Vale has an upward trend in the medium and long term. In the short, it recently underwent a correction, but analysts believe in the asset’s potential to continue the trend reversal, with a target of R$95 and a higher target of R$98.44. The share is supported at R$88.30/R$83.70.

Bradesco was the second most recommended role for this week, with five mentions.

In Warren’s opinion, with the drop in the last trading sessions, a recovery can be expected and the closing of the gap “at least for R$21 again – already thinking about R$21.40”.

the oil companies PetroRio (PRIOR3) and Petrobras (PETR4), together with the steel company Gerdau (GGBR4), complete the list of the main recommendations of the week.

survey

The lifting of Money Times took into account information on stock portfolios disclosed by 12 institutions. 42 actions were indicated, totaling 65 recommendations.

Participated in the PagBank survey, Activate Investments, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Elite, Mirae Asset, MyCap, necton, Nu Invest, Land Investments, XP Investimentos and Warren.

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.