Valve says Steam Deck controller drift was a bug, releases fix

The company claims that the controls dead zone was configured incorrectly

Issue that affects from Switch Joy-Cons to PlayStation 5 Dual Sense, the stick stick drift seems to have also affected the Steam Deck. A few days after the notebook was launched, some buyers claimed that the laptop’s analog sticks were pointing in specific directions even when the controls were at rest.

While on Sony and Microsoft platforms this happens due to hardware problems, Valve claims that, on its new device, the problem is the result of a software tweak. According to the company, the Steam Deck drift happens due to a “dead zone calibration issue”, the fix for which has already been released via an update.

Before Valve commented on the matter, some reports of the problem had already been publicly posted on Reddit. Among the posts, some revealed that the problem appeared even when the platform calibration system was activated — which made many believe that the hardware released by the company had defects.

Update should fix the problem

“The team reviewed these reports and determined that there was a deadzone calibration issue introduced in a recent firmware update.”, said Lawrence Yang, a member of the Steam Deck team, in a statement sent to The Verge. “We’ve just released an update to address the issue, and the team will continue to listen for reports related to this issue.”.

Reddit user Stijnnl told the Verge that the fix was successful in eliminating the Steam Deck drift, but it came with other problems. According to him, after the update it became harder to make some small movement adjustments when using the notebook’s analogs.



While at the moment the drift doesn’t seem to be related to the way the device was built, Valve has said in the past that it will provide support and replacement parts to its customers. However, despite having announced the iFixit as one of its official partners, the company has not yet specified whether it will sell spare partsnor what would be the values ​​that could be charged for them.

