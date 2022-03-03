Video shows moment Ukrainian is nearly hit by missile

A video released on Wednesday (2) shows the moment a Ukrainian was almost hit by a missile. The images were released by the former Ukrainian ambassador to Austria, Olexander Scherba.

The young man, who would be a Ukrainian volunteer, was recording a video to talk about the donations received when a missile landed near the courtyard of the building he was in.

“We used up all the donations, bought basic materials and groceries, took them to the shelters, now packing to leave,” the volunteer said before hearing the missile’s arrival.







In the video, it is possible to see that the volunteer survives at first and flees with another person to get away from the attacked area. According to Newsweek, there is no information on the exact location where the missile landed.

In publishing the recording, Scherba branded Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal”. Speech similar to that of the Ukrainian representative, Volodomyr Zelensky, who called the bombings of the city of Kharkiv a war crimes.

According to the UN, 874,000 people have left Ukraine since the start of the war. The United Nations believes that at least 5 million refugees could seek asylum in other countries because of the conflict in Eastern Europe.



