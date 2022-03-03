Video: US TV crew stunned by Kiev explosions

A team from CBS News, a US TV network, was surprised by two powerful explosions in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. Reporter Charlie D’Agata, the station’s special envoy in the country, ended his live participation when a flash lit up the sky in Kiev.

“What the hell was that?” asked D’Agata after being startled by the glare behind him. It was almost like lightning. A big flash”, he commented. Shortly after, another explosion was caught on camera. In the aftermath, reporter and producer Justine Redman crouched for cover.

After the light disappeared, a crash followed by a tremor was registered. “Biggest explosions we’ve ever seen,” Justine wrote as she shared the images on Twitter.

Since the 24th, Ukraine has been under Russian attack. Before, a series of meetings between Russia and Western countries failed to avoid the war.

For about three months, meetings of all kinds failed to get the Russians to give up the war, and the Westerners announced a series of sanctions against Moscow.

