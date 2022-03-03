Videos show pain of mothers of captured Russian soldiers and Ukrainian solidarity – News

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Videos show pain of mothers of captured Russian soldiers and Ukrainian solidarity – News 10 Views



THE Ukraine-Russia war reaches eighth day of clashes, and messages with testimonials and images continue to move social networks around the world. Among the most shared are recordings of captured Russian soldiers.

One of the videos, circulating on Ukrainian message boards, shows a Russian soldier captured by local troops calling his mother. In the images it is possible to see the despair of the woman, who screams when she sees her son alive. The soldier was not identified but, according to messages, he was not injured and is being treated well.




In another video, a soldier appears eating a piece of cake and drinking tea, given by residents of the city where he was captured. In the images, he is calmed by a woman, who offers him the phone so that the soldier can talk to his mother.




the ukrainian army invited this Wednesday (2) the mothers of captured Russian soldiers to go and collect them in Ukraineon the seventh day of the invasion launched by Moscow, during which it claims to have taken dozens of prisoners.

“It has been decided to hand over captured Russian soldiers to their mothers if they come looking for them in Ukraine, in Kiev,” the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

What is the thermobaric bomb, a weapon that Russia may have used in Ukraine | World

Human rights groups and Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States accused the Russia of using …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved