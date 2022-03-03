Want to get on the plane right away? Latam starts selling priority boarding on its flights

Latam has a new service that offers priority boarding for those who like to be among the first to board the plane, but do not have elite status on the Latam Pass, bought a regular ticket and do not fit the priority list by law.

The novelty is being offered on the company’s national and international flights from R$ 30 each way (round trip), regardless of the number of connections. The customer who buys preferential boarding will board in Group 3, out of a total of 7 groups.

How does the boarding process on Latam flights work?

The company divides its boarding process into three stages:

Pre boarding

Passengers priority by law:

Passengers boarding with children under 2 years of age;

Passengers over 60 years old;

Passengers with limited mobility or who need special attention;

Pregnant passengers.

Premium Shipment

Group 1

group 2

Latam Pass passengers in the Platinum and Gold Plus categories;

Delta SkyMiles Gold, Platinum and Diamond passengers.

group 3

New: Passengers who have purchased Priority Boarding service

Gold category Latam Pass passengers;

Passengers who purchased the Latam+ seat (seat with more space);

Passengers who booked the ticket at the TOP (most expensive) fare;

Customers of the Latam Pass Itaucard Infinite and Black credit cards;

Delta SkyMiles Silver Passengers.

Regular boarding

Groups 4, 5 and 6

Passengers traveling in the window, middle and aisle seats respectively.

Group 7

Passengers who booked the Basic fare that does not allow boarding with hand luggage (fare not sold on flights within and to/from Brazil).

How to buy and how much does Latam priority boarding cost?

The service is offered at the time of purchase of the air ticket, after the selection of flights and below the option to purchase checked baggage. For flights within Brazil, the price starts at R$30 per way, that is, one way or the other, regardless of the number of connections.

For example, if your outbound trip has two connections, when purchasing the service you will have priority boarding on the three flights.

For international flights (South, North America or Europe), the price starts at R$ 41.11, also per route.

Latam is the first company to sell this service in Brazil, but it is not the first in the world. Several American and European airlines also offer preferential boarding as an extra service that can be purchased from abroad.

It is worth it?

Now, if all passengers go to the same destination, the seats are assigned at check-in (i.e. your seat is guaranteed) and the plane will not take off without you (unless you don’t show up at the gate by the end boarding, of course), what’s the advantage of paying to board earlier?

The answer is simple: be more likely to find space to accommodate your carry-on luggage. It is very common for luggage carriers to be fully occupied before boarding is complete and the last passengers who have items that do not fit under the seat in front need to check them at the gate.

While checking hand luggage at the boarding gate is free of charge, it is not convenient for most people. After all, no one likes to waste time waiting for the suitcase to come out on the conveyor belt. Or running the risk of losing your suitcase or having your luggage damaged, for example.

Other than that, there are no other significant advantages. In fact, some frequent passengers who have the benefit at no cost prefer to board last, when everyone is already accommodated and there are no more queues. These travelers usually sit in the first rows of the plane where there is a dedicated luggage compartment.

Attention: If you are entitled to preferential boarding by law, status or the fare purchased, do not buy the service, as you will be throwing money away.

And you, what did you think of the news? Would you pay to have priority boarding on your next trip? Comment and participate.

