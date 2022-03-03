‘War caused rupture in Europe’, says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron told a news conference today that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had caused a “breakup in Europe”. In the speech, the head of state said that European countries cannot “depend on Russian oil and gas” and a new plan will be drawn up.

“We have entered a new era: the war in Ukraine has caused a rupture in Europe; we are at a turning point that mobilizes us, forces us to make decisions, and this will have serious repercussions on our election campaigns and open debates about democracy,” said Macron.

The French president said that in April there will be a meeting with other heads of state in Versailles, a few kilometers from the capital Paris. “It’s a summit to discuss these issues,” he said of the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

We work to protect the sovereignty of European allies. We are not at war with Russia. We are not at war with the Russian people who sacrificed so much during the Second World War for our Europe. We are on the side of the Russians who don’t want this undignified war to go ahead

Emmanuel Macron

Another issue that must be addressed is the supply of gas and oil to European nations, which currently “depend” on Russia for supplies, as the French president said.

“That’s why we decided to opt for renewable and nuclear energy; let’s make a plan,” he said. “We cannot depend on others to protect ourselves. Our European defense needs to reach another level.”

Macron also said he was in favor of sanctions against Russia, especially economic ones.

a week of war

The war between Russia and Ukraine completes a week today since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of an offensive by his troops on Ukrainian territory.

Overnight bombings and attacks from Russia partially destroyed a police station in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. Russian paratroopers landed in the city to try to take it.

Zhytomyr, located 140 kilometers from Kiev, was also the target of bombing in the early hours of today, local time. A residential area was hit, leaving several houses destroyed and at least four people dead – three adults and one child.

According to the UNHCR (United Nations Refugee Agency), more than 800,000 people have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion: at least 836,000 individuals sought protection in neighboring countries, most of them in Poland – around 454 thousand.

Hungary is the second main destination, which received 116,000 migrants. Slovakia received 67,000 refugees, and Russia, involved in the conflict, 42,900 people.