War in Ukraine: Civilians prepare trenches and rifles to defend Kiev from Russian attack

KIEV – Along a road that flows north from the capital of Ukraineflanked by businesses and tall apartment buildings, Ukrainian fighters weren’t taking any chances. The Russians were less than an hour’s drive away. On Monday night, the Ukrainian resistance – a mix of soldiers and volunteers – dug deep trenches and erected barricades with giant truck tires covered in sand. In a wide intersection, they positioned several machine guns, including a Soviet-era heavy Dushka gun, shouldered anti-tank rockets, and an anti-aircraft gun with its barrels pointed skyward, among other arsenals to counter a possible attack.

Watch live coverage of the war (open to non-subscribers)

An armored vehicle with a cannon was covered in a green camouflage tarp. And outside a building, they were making Molotov cocktails in droves. “We’re going to give the Russians lots of gifts,” promised Yurii Sirotiuk, 45, a local journalist turned guerrilla fighter, an AK-47 slung over his shoulder.

Here, Ukrainian forces prepared for the worst-case scenario, here, driven by deep distrust of the Russians and a desire to protect their homeland. This highway that stretches through the Obolon district, to the north of the city, is one of the main routes by which the Russians could attack the capital and take the Government Palace.

The capital’s second line of defense, as the Ukrainians call it, allowed ordinary citizens to stand up to Russian aggression. But it also foreshadowed violent urban conflict, with the prospect of street fighting and guerrilla tactics and thousands of civilians caught in the crossfire.

“This is the shortest route to Kiev,” said Oleg, 53, the commander of Ukrainian army forces at the intersection, who declined to give his last name for security reasons. “We have weapons for defense and, of course, for counterattack, including those we received from the United States. Thanks!”

American military aid

He was referring to the Javelin anti-tank missiles that recently arrived as part of a $200 million security package sent by Washington to bolster Ukraine’s ability to counter Russia’s superior military forces. Missiles were not visible at the intersection.

An anti-aircraft gun was jammed into a Ukrainian military position near residential buildings in Kiev’s Obolon district. Excavators dug more trenches in the ground. Camouflaged armed fighters stood sentry on a nearby flyover.

To understand Understand the crisis between Russia and NATO in Ukraine What began as an exchange of accusations in November last year has evolved into an international crisis with troop mobilization and diplomatic efforts.

At the beginning of the invasion, the Russians had entered Obolon, reaching almost ten kilometers from the center of Kiev city. But Ukrainian forces repelled them in fierce fighting that, in some areas, left Russian tanks and armored vehicles burned and destroyed, according to Ukrainian security officials and media reports.

Oleg said the Russians were stationed on Monday along the highway just beyond Vishorod, a satellite town about 12 miles from central Kiev. Ukrainian military commanders and government officials say the Russians have sent saboteurs – infiltrators who entered the capital to sow chaos.

Undercover Russian saboteurs

Reverend Viktor Mileyko, pastor of a nearby Ukrainian Orthodox church, said he witnessed a clash between Ukrainian defense units and men he thought were Russian agents in front of his church on Sunday. “The gunmen fired on the apartment buildings,” he said, shaking his head. The report could not be independently confirmed. But it was clear that tensions and anxiety remained high along the highway on Monday.

At 5pm a gray sedan stopped at a checkpoint and a single shot was fired. Security forces arrested a man dressed in black and dragged him off the street and into a wooded area. “We captured someone!” the troops shouted at Oleg. The commander interrupted an interview with the Washington Post to order his soldiers to help. It was unclear what the man had done.

Across the street was Yurii Sirotiuk’s 17-year-old son Sviatoslav. He has been wielding guns since he was 8 years old in a Boy Scout camp, he said, since Ukraine’s 2014 revolution that toppled Russian-backed President Viktor Yanukovych. Now Sviatoslav is training other recruits in how to use a weapon. “From 2014, I knew I would have to fight at some point,” he said.

Short and strong, with a small brown braid hanging from his army green winter cap, the archeology student took time off from school to join his father in the Territorial Defense Forces. His mother, grandmother and 13-year-old brother took refuge outside the city. He said he will fight until the Russians are expelled from the country. “I don’t have any fear in me,” he said. “I want to fight for Ukraine’s independence and freedom.”

Volunteers against the Russians

Four days earlier, Volodmir Nazrenko was a businessman, running an information and data company in the capital. Now the 30-year-old was hiding in a newly created base of operations for Kiev’s territorial defenses.

Holding his rifle on the steps of the makeshift camp, Nazrenko said he fought Russian-backed separatists in eastern Donbass. Now he was tasked with helping to train recruits in defense tactics, while helping to track Russian movements. “It is very likely that they will target more civilians,” he said. “My job is to prevent that.”

Other volunteers went in and out of the building with weapons. On the other side, others were filling a shopping cart with glass bottles. Behind the base, a crew was turning them into Molotov cocktails.

new recruits

Members of Ukraine’s territorial defense units received instructions at one of their command bases. New recruits lined up for a leader who wrapped yellow duct tape around each of their right arms – officially indoctrinating them as allies in the fight against the Russians. “Glory to Ukraine!” the newcomers shouted in unison.

They included Vitalii Belinski, 25, who joined efforts to make Molotov cocktails, filling bottles with plastic foam and fuel and putting a rag on top as a fuse.

Belinski normally works in advertising. He has some experience in conflict, but said he wanted to leave the more intense fighting to the more experienced soldiers. He offered his services during the day, building barricades and now Molotov cocktails.

“I have decided that my skill is not enough to defend the country with a gun,” he said. “I want to help alone as I can, so I came here.”

In the basement of Mileiko’s church, about a dozen civilians – mostly women and girls – were around a long table, stuffing pockets of potato and spice dough to serve to nearby troops. They sang Ukrainian folk songs, and laughed.

They carefully pressed piles of dough into vareniki, a traditional Ukrainian dish. Maria Mileiko, 18, the pastor’s daughter, said she hoped the food would give strength to local forces. It’s simple to make vareniki, very filling and easy to transport, she said. She started cooking for the troops on Monday.

“We are helping our soldiers, we are helping our people,” she said. “Actually, we are tired of staying at home and doing nothing. I just feel like someone needs me… that I’m helping someone.”

If she could, she said, she would be on the front lines alongside them. But her parents refused. “They’re really scared, they’re scared that I’m a girl and that it’s too dangerous for me,” she said. “I really wish I could do more, but now I do what I can. Whatever my parents leave me.”

civilians on the run

Many members of his congregation fled the city, as did residents of neighboring condominiums. “Last night I went outside and the lights were on in only 30% of the apartments,” he said.

A line of armored vehicles with Ukrainian flags passed through the fortified intersection. Oleg looked at the cluster of residential buildings, which housed thousands. “Everyone who wanted to be taken out went,” he concluded.