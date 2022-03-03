War in Ukraine: the new frontier of ESG

Investors and companies try to distance themselves from Putin – but the consequences will also be felt by 144 million Russians

“Every time you think, ‘No, he wouldn’t do that, right?’ I would, yes.” That was Fiona Hill’s response to a question about the Russian president’s willingness to use nuclear weapons.

Hill, now at the Brookings Institution think tank, is a Russia expert who has studied Vladimir Putin for more than two decades and has advised three American presidents.

If there is nothing to be done about the uncertainties of a war involving the greatest atomic power on the planet, the scholar says that the sanctions imposed by rich countries will not be enough.

“Companies will have to make a decision. This is the epitome of ESG, which companies say is the priority right now. Just as people didn’t want their money invested in South Africa during apartheid, would you want to see it invested in Russia during the brutal invasion of Ukraine?” Hill said in an interview with Politico.

This is not the first time that armed conflict has mixed with business. A recent example is the extraction of cobalt, a metal used in batteries, in mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a country marked by ethnic tensions for more than 20 years.

But some of the initiatives announced by companies before the conflict in Ukraine is a week old indicate that the war will enter the ESG agenda.

For some companies, it has already entered. The first major corporation to move was BP (formerly British Petroleum), which announced Sunday that it would sell its roughly 20% stake in Rosneft, one of Russia’s state-owned natural gas companies.

After more than 30 years in the country, the oil company considered the invasion of Ukraine “a fundamental change (…) that led BP to conclude [que a associação] I just couldn’t go on,” said chairman Helge Lund.

On Monday, it was the turn of Shell, Europe’s largest oil company, to make public its decision to end its joint ventures with Gazprom, the world’s largest gas producer. Norwegian Equinor will also leave the country.

Yesterday it was ExxonMobil’s turn to say that it will dispose of its participation in a project in the Sakhalin Islands, operated in partnership with Japanese, Indian and Russian companies.

In addition to involving billions of dollars, the ads directly target the exploitation of fossil fuels, which accounts for more than 40% of Russian government revenues.

“The symbolic power of these ads is very significant,” Antoine Halff of the Center for Global Energy at Columbia University said in a recent interview.

Literally overnight, moving away from Kremlin-controlled companies has become more important than the prospect of profiting from Russian oil and gas reserves.

It remains to be seen what will become of the assets: whether they will be put up for sale or whether companies will simply accept the losses.

What is certain is that everything to do with Russia – a country with nebulous relations between the private and public sectors since the end of the Soviet Union – is now radioactive.

Cleaning in the portfolios

One of the first effects should be felt on the finance side. In addition to the result of sanctions imposed on the country’s economy by Western governments, many investors simply want to avoid any relationship with the country.

With $1.3 trillion under management, the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund (the world’s largest) will exit all of its Russian investments.

The fund has positions in about 50 companies in the country, which corresponded to a total of US$ 2.8 billion at the end of last year. “We have started a sale process,” said Jonas Stoere, the prime minister of Norway.

In the face of the melting Russian economy, finding buyers for bonds or stocks will not be an easy task. Risk analysis agency S&P downgraded Russia’s credit to junk one day after the start of the conflict.

But with the growing movement around investments that respect ESG criteria, it will be necessary to do contortions to defend the idea of ​​being a shareholder in Russian businesses.

“Putin has made it very, very difficult to invest in Russia, and that should last a long time,” Timothy Ash, strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, told CNN.

JPMorgan Chase was expected to announce at any time the withdrawal of Russian shares from ESG-filtered indexes, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In Germany, Stoxx, responsible for the German stock market’s Qontigo indices, announced that 61 companies would be eliminated from its indices on March 18.

The American MSCI, responsible for an influential index that tracks emerging markets, has not yet made a decision, but has already signaled that exclusions are possible.

Once excluded from these indices, managers responsible for passive funds will have to sell their stakes in the deleted companies.

With the invasion being condemned emphatically throughout most of the world and the painful scenes of bombings being repeated on TV and on social media, the CEO of one of the largest defense companies in the world offered the following argument about the intersection of his business with the world of sustainable investments.

“You can’t focus on ESG without a strong foundation in security,” said Charles Woodburn, president of BAE Systems, UK.

For Woodburn – in a type of reasoning that does not usually find much echo among sustainable investors –, simply eliminating defense businesses based on ESG criteria may not make much sense, because weapons would be insurance: better not to have to use them, but good have them if needed.

Far beyond the Kremlin

Companies exporting to Russia are also announcing supply disruptions.

One of the first was Apple, which yesterday announced a pause in sales of its physical products. Computers, iPhones and iPads now appear as “unavailable” in the online store

Services like Apple Pay and apps from Russian government-controlled media outlets are also no longer downloadable outside the country.

Disney has canceled the release of new movies in theaters. Delta has suspended flights operated in partnership with Russian Aeroflot. GM stopped shipping their cars.

In theory, none of these companies sell essential products or services to the population. But the consequences of the international blockade are still far from being understood.

The freighters of the Danish Maersk and the Swiss MSC will no longer carry or bring containers from the country, indefinitely.

The exception will be for items such as food, medicine, medical equipment and humanitarian aid.

But how the isolation will affect the lives of 144 million Russians, many of whom are opposed to the conflict, is an element that should also enter the ESG account made by companies around the world.

As JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told Bloomberg TV: “War doesn’t always go the way you want it to go. Financial sanctions don’t always go the way you want.”

humanitarian actions

Some consequences, such as a huge number of refugees, are expected. It is estimated that nearly 700,000 people have already left Ukraine.

Brian Chesky, founder and CEO of Airbnb, said he will work in partnership with international organizations to house up to 100,000 people.

Through its subsidiary Airbnb.org, the company will try to find a place in the homes of Poles, Germans, Hungarians and Romanians to offer the welcome.

For those left in Ukraine, Tesla founder Elon Musk sent a first shipment of terminals capable of connecting to the internet using the Starlink satellite network.

Although the country’s telecommunications infrastructure is still operating, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mikhailo Fedorov has made a plea via Twitter to the South African billionaire.

“While you try to colonize Mars – Russia tries to occupy Ukraine. We ask that you provide us with Starlink stations.”

Satellite internet connection system was recently used in Tonga. The eruption of a volcano in January left remote villages isolated and without communication.

read more