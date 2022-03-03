War in Ukraine: what are the risks of a nuclear conflict? | World

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military commanders to put their “deterrent forces” – which include nuclear weapons – into a “special mode of combat duty”. But what does it mean?

According to Western analysts, it was not completely clear. British officials say the language Putin used was not exactly in line with their understanding of how the different alert levels for Russian nuclear weapons work.

Some believe that Putin was directing a move from the lowest, “constant” alert to the next higher, “high” level (“military danger” and “full” are even higher levels), but that was not certain. Each level up increases the readiness for weapons to be used.

Many, however, interpreted Putin’s move as primarily a form of public signaling rather than indicating a true intention to use these weapons – which the Russian president knows would lead to nuclear retaliation from the West. UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace indicated he believed the announcement was essentially “rhetorical”.

This does not mean that there are no risks, and the situation will likely be closely watched.

Last week, Putin warned, in more coded language, that if other countries interfered with Russia’s plans, they would face consequences “the kind they have never seen.” This was widely interpreted as a warning to NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the western military alliance) not to engage directly militarily in Ukraine.

NATO has always made it clear that it will not do so, knowing that doing so could lead to direct conflict with Russia, which could advance the nuclear path. Last Sunday’s warning was more direct and public.

Putin said the new move was a response against “aggressive statements”. On Monday, the Kremlin said this referred to statements made by Western officials, including UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, about possible clashes and clashes with NATO. Western officials also believe the new warning was issued because Putin made a miscalculation regarding Ukraine.

The Russian president may have underestimated the amount of resistance he would face on the battlefield in Ukraine. He would also have underestimated the degree of unity between NATO countries in a harsh response to his actions. That left him in search of new options and tougher rhetoric. “This is a sign of anger, frustration and disappointment,” a British general who recently retired from the reserve said to me.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield has suggested that this language is part of Putin’s efforts to justify the war in Ukraine, claiming that he is not the aggressor, but the one under threat and seeking to defend himself.

Seen this way, the nuclear alert is a way of emphasizing that message to your own people. Another way of looking at this warning is the idea that Putin is worried about plans by other countries to provide military assistance to Ukrainians and wants to warn them not to help too much.

Yet another way is the idea that Putin is concerned that the sanctions, which he referred to in his announcement, are designed to stir up riots in Russia and lead to the downfall of his government. The overall message, however, seems to be a warning to NATO that if the alliance gets directly involved, things could get worse.

Even if Putin’s threat is a warning rather than any desire to use weapons, there is always the risk of a miscalculation if one side misinterprets the other, and events spiral out of control.

One concern is that Putin has become isolated and disconnected, with few of his advisers willing to tell him the truth. Some fear his judgment is becoming erratic. Some hope, however, that if he really did go too far, others in the chain of command might not be willing to carry out his orders.

The risks of a nuclear conflict may have increased a little, but they remain low.

How is the West responding?

Until now, Western governments have been careful not to add to the tension, either in rhetoric or in their actions. The US military has its own defense readiness alert level, known as Defcon. Today White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said there was “no reason to change” her nuclear alert levels at this time.

The UK has nuclear-armed submarines in the oceans, and the British government is unlikely to say anything publicly. The aim seems to be to treat the Russian statement as pure gibberish and not to heighten tensions with measures that appear to take the speech too seriously, and not to take actions that could provoke a Russian response.

According to security officials from NATO countries, the situation is not yet a nuclear crisis, but it could become one.

How to know what Russia is doing?

The British Defense Secretary told the BBC that the UK has not yet seen any change in Russia’s true nuclear weapons stance. According to intelligence sources, this will be closely watched.

During the Cold War, a massive intelligence apparatus was created to monitor Moscow’s nuclear arsenal. Satellites, intercepted communications, and other sources were analyzed to see if there were any signs of changes in behavior—such as weapons readiness or bomber crewing—that would provide an alert.

Much of this apparatus remains in place, and Russian activities will be closely monitored to understand whether there will be any changes in behavior. So far, no sign.