‘We are being destroyed’, says Ukrainian city council

The Mariupol city council said Russian forces were constantly and deliberately bombing vital civilian infrastructure in the southeastern Ukrainian port city, leaving it without water, heat or power and preventing supplies from arriving or people moving out.







Russian army is in the city of Mariupol Photo: Carlos Barria / Reuters

“They are disrupting food supplies, putting us in a blockade, like in old Leningrad,” the body said in a statement, referring to Nazi Germany’s long siege of the then-Soviet city now known as Saint Petersburg during World War II. world. About 1.5 million people died in the siege lasting more than two years.

“Deliberately, for seven days, they have been destroying (Mariupol) critical life support infrastructure. We have no electricity, water or heating,” the council said.

The body added that it was looking to create a humanitarian corridor to Mariupol, as well as trying to restore infrastructure.

“Mariupol remains under fire. Women, children and the elderly are suffering. We are being destroyed as a nation. This is genocide of the Ukrainian people,” the council said.