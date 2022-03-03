‘We are ready to die for Ukraine’

Former world boxing champions, brothers Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko said today, in an interview with the American “CNN” that they are willing to die for Ukraine if necessary. The country lives amid attacks from Russia.

The brothers are in Kiev, where they have already taken up arms against Russian forces. Vitali is even mayor of the Ukrainian city. The two were added to a list of high-profile citizens of the country who would be targeted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We are not interested in how strong the Russian army is. We are ready to fight. And we are ready to die for our country of origin and for our families, because it is our home. It is our future and someone wants to come to our house and steal our future of us”, said Vitali Klitschko.

“There is a huge patriotic movement now. Even the elderly, you can imagine? Doctors, actors, theater actors, many professions that never expected to fight, are taking up arms. They are ready to fight. It’s amazing,” he added.

Another name involved in the cause is Oleksandr Usyk, the current heavyweight champion, who has also been protecting an underground bunker where civilians are sheltering.

“If they want to take my life or the lives of my loved ones, I have to. But I don’t want that. I don’t want to shoot, I don’t want to kill anyone, but if they’re going to kill me, I won’t have a choice,” Usyk said.

According to The Times, trained mercenaries, including the Wagner Group’s private militia, were sent to Kiev to eliminate Putin’s main targets. Also on the list is President Volodymyr Zelensky.