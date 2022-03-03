What does the war between Russia and Ukraine have to do with the price of bread in BH – Economy

Did you know that the bread you consume daily can become more expensive because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine? (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

Although it is called “French”, the bread that arrives on tables here is a very Brazilian custom. And this breakfast tradition is at risk of weighing more on your pocketbook. Do you know why? The conflict between Russia and Ukraine. It is because part of the wheat that Brazil imports comes from that region and the main external supplier is Argentina, which follows the price based on the Russian product. Entities follow the situation with concern, but are optimistic. In bakeries, the price of bread has not yet risen in recent days, but it has been increasing in a row since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa) has already stated that wheat is the most important cereal in the world. “There is no grain in the world that is more important for food than wheat. No cereal can fully replace wheat flour in the production of breads, cookies and pasta,” he explained.

So there is a problem if the conflict in Eastern Europe continues for a long time. Since the cereal is a commodity referenced in the international market, the supply and demand scenario in the other producers influences the formation of the price of the Argentine product.

The Brazilian Wheat Industry Association (Abitrigo) even said last year that it was ready to guarantee the country’s supply due to import contracts. However, the sector appears to be under pressure. The executive president of Abitrigo, Rubens Barbosa, informed, in a note, that “the association continues to monitor the unfolding of the crisis and the implications for the national and international wheat market”.

In addition, the entity guaranteed that it will talk to the Ministry of Agriculture to assess the situation.

Amipão, an entity composed by the Union of Bakery Industries of the State of Minas Gerais (Sip) and by the Minas Gerais Association of the Bakery Industry (Amip), says that it still does not think about a short-term readjustment. “Actually, it is still premature for us to talk about readjustment. And I think that the difference between the countries at war is so great that, apparently, it also seems that the war will be short. We believe that this will stabilize quickly and that’s why we haven’t thought of a readjustment yet”, explains the entity’s president, Vinicius Dantas.

Guilherme Bicalho, bakery manager in BH, fears the increase (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

Despite the optimism, the entity fears that the consumer will be harmed with new increases. “It’s worrying. For us it is very critical. Our hope is that this will end and that they will supply again as before to prevent it from affecting the consumer. The (other) products are so high, we end up losing with the consumer’s retreat”, he laments.

“In addition to the increase in wheat, we have the issue of logistics. If we start to buy in places other than Argentina, international cereal prices may be even higher on the Chicago Stock Exchange”, observes Dantas.

price at the bakery

The possible increase in French bread due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has already heated the minds of customers and bakery owners. “Bread for breakfast is the same as rice and beans for lunch”, jokes Guilherme Bicalho, manager of the Mixpão bakery, in the Vera Cruz neighborhood, eastern region of Belo Horizonte.

There, he says that he has not yet been impacted due to sanctions on Russia and the effects of the conflict, but he is concerned if it is necessary to change the price again, since, since the beginning of the pandemic, he had to change the label several times.

“Actually, the increase is always bad for us because we have no alternative but to pass it on to the customer. We see that the increases are recurring. It’s not just wheat. In the last eight months, products have undergone large increases: soy oil, margarine, flour, eggs, milk… Everything generates an increase in cost that ends up increasing the value”, he justifies.

At the beginning of the pandemic, a kilo of French bread cost R$ 13.99. Today it is R$ 15.90. “Depending on the wheat, we may have to pass it on to the customer”, he warns. “The bad thing is that basic products go up from the consumer’s table, so it turns out that the final consumer feels the price increase a lot. And they often don’t understand what’s behind the bakery. It’s complicated”, he complains.

Advertiser Marysa Buono is a loyal French bread customer (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

A loyal customer of the salt roll, publicist Marysa Buono is interested in international affairs and believes it is still too early to talk about a raise. “A lot is used as an excuse (to raise the price). It is too little time to have an impact in Brazil. You have to wait for the story to unfold before predicting an increase,” she opines.

The consumer has the habit of buying bread at a bakery in Bairro Serra, Central-South Region of BH. She says that prices have remained the same there. “Where I buy there was no increase. If it increases, it impacts a lot in all aspects, but we will have to program ourselves for a new reality. The price goes up and the salary doesn’t,” she points out.