What ended up with Mais Médicos and what were the improvements in SUS?

More Doctors is a thing of the past. The program that, for years, drained resources from Health with the promise of improving basic care for the most needy Brazilians (and failed), was successful in order to supply the coffers of the Cuban dictatorship, but only while the PT and the MDB ruled. the country.

The faucet, which diverted part of the salary of Cuban doctors to the Cuban government by virtue of a contract, ceased to exist even before President Bolsonaro took office.

It is worth remembering that it was the government of Miguel Díaz-Canel, the successor of the Castro brothers in the dictatorial command of the island, which gave up on the program, forcing the Cuban doctors assigned to Brazil to return immediately to Cuba under the threat of never being able to enter the island even to visit relatives.

I believe that everyone who follows politics remembers the noise made by the Brazilian left, then recently defeated at the polls. First, they tried to blame President Bolsonaro for breaking the agreement that kept Mais Médicos running.

Then, when it became clear that it was the Cuban government that pulled out, they planted terror. They said that many Brazilians would die, forgotten in the corners of the country, without the assistance of Cuban doctors. Whale.

More Doctors became Doctors for Brazil and gained body

As soon as the new government took office and opened registrations for the new Doctors for Brazil program, the vacancies were being filled and today they even exceed the number at the time of the unilateral termination of the contract.

At the same time, the team from the Ministry of Health of the current government has been investing in other programs to improve the infrastructure of health posts across the country and the supply of specialist doctors, especially gynecologists and pediatricians. And this was taking shape in the middle of a pandemic.

Primary Health Care

In a recent article, published here in People’s Gazettethe National Secretary of Primary Health Care of the Ministry of Health, Raphael Câmara Parente, informs details of the work being done to improve basic care for those who need it most, the users of the Unified Health System (SUS).

Few Brazilians are aware of this, because the press, in general, is more concerned with the nitpicking and behind the scenes of politics than with government actions that effectively improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

Three ordinances, which together totaled around R$ 1 billion, allowed prenatal care, financing accommodation for pregnant women without conditions of isolation, strengthening the teams to monitor pregnant women with flu syndrome and renewing equipment in all public maternity hospitals. The amount transferred to 593 maternity hospitals was R$ 264.5 million. Raphael Camara, Secr. National Primary Health Care in an article by the People’s Gazette of 02/11/2022.

video interview

After reading this article, I invited Dr. Raphael Câmara Parente to a video interview, which I was only able to record on this Ash Wednesday, not because of the carnival holiday, which was abolished in many places, but maintained in many others.

Dr. Raphael Câmara’s agenda was too full with Minister Marcelo Queiroga’s recent trip to participate in a UN event in New York. Although he takes care of primary health care, he was the one who took over the Ministry of Health on an interim basis.

Now back to his duties, he made room in the agenda to bring you, reader and subscriber of People’s Gazettemore information on how the SUS has been undergoing a transformation that can indeed bring more doctors and more health to Brazilians.

Watch the interview by clicking play on the image that illustrates this page.