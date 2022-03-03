What is the chance of a nuclear disaster amid the war in Ukraine? | World

When Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear power plant was taken over by Russian forces last week, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry warned of the possibility of “another ecological disaster”.

Normal levels of radiation in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone – which includes four closed reactors, one of which exploded in 1986 and spread radioactive waste across Europe – were exceeded, according to Ukraine’s state nuclear regulator, allegedly because of the military activity in the area.

But in addition to the Chernobyl nuclear plant, there are concerns that some of Ukraine’s 15 active nuclear reactors could be caught in the crossfire between Russian and Ukrainian troops.

“It’s a unique situation in the history of nuclear energy – indeed, in history – where a nation that operates 15 nuclear reactors is in the midst of a full-scale war,” says Shaun Burnie, nuclear energy expert at Greenpeace East Asia. , in an interview with DW. These plants supply about half of Ukraine’s electricity, although at the moment only nine of the 15 reactors are operating, says Burnie.

“The idea of ​​protecting [as instalações nucleares] in the case of a large-scale war has never been part of a nation’s planning, at least in terms of commercial nuclear power,” he says.

While some Cold War-era reactors were built in the then-Soviet Union underground to avoid military threats, the “huge facilities” in Ukraine were all built above ground, Burnie explains.

“A nuclear power plant is one of the most complex and sensitive industrial facilities, requiring a very complex set of resources on standby – and at all times – to keep it safe. And that cannot be guaranteed in a war,” Burnie wrote. and his colleague Jan Vande Putte, also from Greenpeace in East Asia, in a statement released this Wednesday (02/03) about the vulnerability of nuclear plants during the military conflict.

Radiation leak hazard

Reactors in operation are especially vulnerable in the event of a power outage during wartime. If heavy bombing in the region prevents power supply to a plant, the cooling of the reactor and the fuel stored in places with relatively fragile walls could be disabled.

At worst, this could lead to a Fukushima-like meltdown and “huge releases of radioactivity,” Burnie said.

Those concerns are being accentuated by increased military activity south of the Zaporizhzhia plant – one of the two largest in Europe, which has six reactors and stores spent nuclear fuel. The armed conflict in the Zaporizhzhia region “increases the specter of great risks”, the statement said.

The site is already vulnerable, the authors say, as some old reactors were built and designed half a century ago, in the 1970s. Roger Spautz, a nuclear activist for Greenpeace France and Luxembourg, says the original 40-year lifespan of these reactors has already been expanded – as is the case in France.

“The biggest risk is that a missile will hit the places where the fuels are stored or they cannot be cooled down due to the deactivated energy system”, comments Spautz. “You need electricity running 24 hours a day,” he says, adding that diesel backup generators may not be able to run for several weeks, something that would be necessary in times of war.

There is an unlikely chance of a direct attack on nuclear facilities, Burnie said, but structures built to store fuel could be “accidentally destroyed” in the crossfire.

“Facilities Containing Dangerous Forces”

“Nuclear plants are defined as ‘facilities that contain dangerous forces’ under international humanitarian law and must never be attacked,” says Doug Weir, director of research and policy at the UK-based Observatory on Conflict and the Environment, referring to to the Geneva Convention.

Burnie believes Russia, which has more than twice as many reactors as Ukraine, understands the consequences of a direct attack on these facilities — including nuclear contamination from Russia itself if the winds blow to the east.

“We don’t expect to see a deliberate attack on places like Zaporizhzhia, but the types of heavy weapons Russia is using are not particularly accurate,” Weir said. “Battle in the vicinity of such locations should be avoided at all costs.”

On Monday, Petro Kotin, head of Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear power plant operator Energoatom, expressed his concern to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about Russian columns of military equipment and artillery that are “in motion in the immediate vicinity” of the nuclear facilities.

When informing the IAEA about bombings near Energoatom plants, Kotin said “highly undesirable threats to the entire planet” could be among the consequences and urged the international agency to intervene and support a 30km safe zone around the nuclear facilities.

Spautz says another concern is that the Russian military could take over a nuclear plant and not have the necessary personnel to properly manage it. “You need several hundred technicians who know the installation,” he says.

Greenpeace’s statement on the vulnerability of nuclear power plants in Ukraine says staff will be needed in case of flooding of the Dnipro River, which flows near the Zaporizhzhia plant.

If the Dnipro system of dams and reservoirs – which provides water for cooling the Zaporizhzhia reactors – is damaged and the water supply is limited, the nuclear fuel could begin to overheat and release radiation.