What is the Income Tax table in 2022? The lag reaches 134.53%

The Income Tax (IR) table accumulates a gap of more than 134.50% considering the year 1996 until now, due to the inflation accumulated during all these years. The last correction was in 2015. If the table were updated, the number of IR exempt would practically triple in Brazil.

Read more: Who got a job after receiving emergency aid should return the money in Income Tax?

As it stands, only incomes less than R$ 1,903.98 are exempt from collection, according to the table released by the Federal Revenue valid for the IR declaration in 2022.

Income Tax Table

The proposal to correct the Income Tax table was approved in the Chamber of Deputies in June last year. Since then, it has been sitting in the Federal Senate.

Thus, the IR is divided into five ranges, ranging from exempt to the maximum payment of 27.5% for those earning more than R$ 4,664.68. Thus, according to the Federal Revenue, contrary to what many taxpayers think, the tax is not charged on the total amount of the salary.

In other words, the first R$ 1,903.98 of the taxpayer’s salary is tax-exempt. The part of the salary that exceeds this amount and reaches R$ 2,826.65 is taxed at 7.5%.

Following the same idea, the part of the salary between BRL 2,826.65 and BRL 3,751.05 is calculated at a rate of 15%. And so the calculation continues until it reaches 27.5% in values ​​above R$ 4,664.68.

To make the calculation and know how much you will pay according to taxation, on the official website of the Federal Revenue the taxpayer finds a simulator.

Remembering that the deadline for the IR declaration starts on March 7th. And taxpayers will have until April 29 to submit all documents. Anyone who misses the deadline set by the IRS may pay a fine.