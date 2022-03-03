What is the thermobaric bomb, a weapon that Russia may have used in Ukraine

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on What is the thermobaric bomb, a weapon that Russia may have used in Ukraine 9 Views

The TOS-1A Solntsepyok multiple rocket launcher takes part in a dynamic display of military equipment as part of the 2021 International Army Games at Alabino shooting range.

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Thermobaric weapons can be launched from vehicles like this TOS-1A Solntsepyok multi-rocket launcher

Human rights groups and Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States have accused Russia of using a thermobaric weapon – or vacuum bomb – in the fighting in Ukraine.

The explosion that destroyed an oil refinery at Okhtyrka in Ukraine’s Sumy region on Monday is alleged to have been caused by a thermobaric weapon, although this has yet to be independently verified.

It has also been alleged that largely banned cluster bombs were used in the conflict, with Amnesty International accusing Russia of attacking a school in northeastern Ukraine.

The use of thermobaric weapons, which suck oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a high-temperature explosion, is widely condemned by human rights organizations.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Itamaraty says there was no ‘prior coordination’ for Brazil to participate in boycotting Russian chancellor’s speech at the UN | World

The Itamaraty states in a note that there was no ‘prior coordination’ between the delegations …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved