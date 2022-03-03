What’s good about war? Read Paul Krugman’s article – International

The Ukrainian miracle may be short-lived. the attempt to Vladimir Putin to win quickly, on a good note, taking large cities with relatively soft forces, has faced great resistance, but tanks and heavier weapons are on the way. And despite the incredible heroism of the people of Ukraineit is even more likely that the Russian flag will eventually be hoisted amidst the rubble of Kiev and Kharkiv.

But even if that happens, the Russian Federation will be weaker and poorer than it was before the invasion. Conquering doesn’t pay off.

Why not? If we look at history, we will see many examples of countries that became rich through military might. The Romans certainly profited from the conquest of the Hellenic world, as did the Spain with the conquest of the Aztecs and Incas.

But the modern world is different—and by “modern” I mean at least a century and a half ago.

British author Norman Angell published his famous treatise “The Great Illusion” in 1909 arguing that war had become obsolete. His book has been widely misunderstood, as claiming that war could no longer take place, a hypothesis that proved horribly wrong in the two generations that followed. But what Angell actually claimed was that the victors of a war would no longer be able to derive any profit from their success.

And he was certainly correct about that. We are all grateful that the Allies prevailed in World War II, but the United Kingdom it emerged as a diminished power, suffering amid years of austerity as it struggled with foreign exchange shortages. Even the United States had a more difficult post-war adjustment than many realize, experiencing a period of price increases that led to inflation above 20%.

And on the other hand, even absolute defeat did not prevent Germany and Japan from eventually achieving unprecedented prosperity.

Why and when did the conquest cease to be profitable? Angell argued that everything changed with the rise of a “vital interdependence” between nations, “cutting across international borders”, which he suggested was “largely the work of the last 40 years” — beginning around 1870. It seemed a reasonable guess: it was around 1870 that railroads, steamships and telegraphs made possible the creation of what some economists call the first global economy.

In this global economy, it is difficult to conquer another country without excising that country—and yourself—from the international division of labor, not to mention the international financial system, at great cost. We can see this dynamic playing out with Russia right now.

Angell also emphasized the limits of the embargo in a modern economy. We cannot simply confiscate industrial assets the way pre-industrial conquerors confiscated territory, because arbitrary confiscations destroy incentives and the sense of security that advanced societies need to remain productive. Once again, history has proven his analysis. For a period Nazi Germany occupied countries that had pre-war gross domestic products twice its own—but despite relentless exploitation, the occupied territories appear to have paid for only about 30% of the German war effort, in partly because many of the economies that Germany tried to exploit collapsed under its yoke.

An aside: Isn’t it exceptional and terrible to find ourselves in a situation where Hitler’s economic failures give us useful lessons about future prospects? But there we are. Thank you, Putin.

I would add two other factors to explain why conquering is useless.

The first is that modern warfare uses an incredible amount of resources. Premodern armies had limited amounts of ammunition and were able, to some degree, to live off the land. In 1864, General William Tecumseh Sherman’s troops in the Union Army were able to break away from their supply lines and march into Georgia supplied with just enough supplies for 20 days. But modern armies require large amounts of ammunition, spare parts and, above all, fuel for their vehicles. Indeed, the latest intelligence from the British Ministry of Defense reports that the Russian advance towards Kiev has temporarily stalled “probably as a result of ongoing logistical difficulties”. What this means for would-be conquerors is that conquest, even if successful, is extremely expensive, which makes it even more difficult to pay.

The second is that we currently live in a world of passionate nationalism. Peasants of Antiquity and the Middle Ages were probably indifferent to who exploited them; modern workers are not. Putin’s attempt to take over Ukraine appears to be based not only on his belief that the Ukrainian nation does not exist, but also on the assumption that Ukrainians themselves can be persuaded to consider themselves Russians. That seems very unlikely to happen, so even if Kiev and other major cities fall, Russia will take years trying to contain a hostile population.

Therefore, conquest is a failed proposition. This has been true for at least a century and a half; this is obvious to anyone willing to analyze events that have taken place over more than a century. Unfortunately, there are still madmen and fanatics who refuse to believe this — and some of them control nations and armies. / TRANSLATION BY GUILHERME RUSSO

*Paul Krugman is a professor at the City University of New York and won the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2008