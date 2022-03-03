WhatsApp to launch message reaction feature

O Whatsapp is developing a feature that lets you react to messages. The latest update was released by the website WABetaInfo, which revealed that users will be able to add animations to incoming messages.

First, the tool should be released in beta version for Desktop (PC), and later in version for mobile devices, such as cell phones and tablets. The new functionality is similar to those found on Facebook and Instagram.

The intention is that the novelty will be released soon, in addition, according to information from the portal specialized in Whatsappthe feature will be available for Android and iOS systems.

New WhatsApp feature coming soon

In addition to the functionality that will allow the user to react to messages, the company is also making changes to the messenger’s audio sector.

The changes are about the icon, playback speed button and voice waveforms in the voicemail box.

See how to recover deleted messages

users of Whatsapp often delete messages they shouldn’t. In these situations they may even think that they have lost the content forever, but there is a possibility to recover. However, you must have a previous backup of the messenger stored on your mobile phone.

See the step by step on how to recover deleted messages on Whatsapp:

First, you will need to enter the Whatsapp and go to the device settings/adjustments. Once this is done, tap on the “Conversations” tab and then on “Backup Conversations”. The page will show when was the last time the phone saved your information.

Once you make sure that the message you want to recover is in the last backup, uninstall and install WhatsApp again. When the steps of entering the phone number and authentication code are completed, select the “restore backup” option. With that, your conversations and files will appear again.

How to leave automatic backup

on android

open the Whatsapp and go to the three dots located in the upper right corner; Select “Settings” and look for the item “Conversations”; In this tab, tap on “Backup conversations”. Under “Backup to Google Drive”, you will be able to define whether you want to make a backup daily, weekly, monthly or just when you tap on “Back Up”. If you choose the latter, you will have to repeat the steps and reach this menu every time you want to update the backup.

on iOS

In the messenger, go to the “Settings” option; Look for the “Conversations” option; Then open the item “Chat Backup” The “Backup Now” and “Auto Backup” options will appear.

Within “Auto Backup” you can choose whether your contents will be backed up every day, once a week, once a month or none of these ways (ie without auto backup).