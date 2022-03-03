When proposing mediation, China says: “Taiwan is not Ukraine”. And the police of the world – 02/03/2022

THE China decided to offer itself as a mediator in the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine. We will see. So far, the United States and the European Union prove to be excellent promoters of war. Xi Jinping seems to have realized that the matter has become too serious to be left to Joe Biden, who is still struggling to shake off the memory of Afghanistan’s embarrassment, and of a Europe headless with the retirement of Angela Merkel. For the rest, the Chinese have become the only relevant interlocutors who can claim, let’s say, technical exemption. They recognized Russia’s security concerns as legitimate, refused to characterize the Russian action as an invasion, but also did not support the intervention.

The initiative is especially positive because China has opened a channel for dialogue with the Ukrainian government. With Putin, after all, the conversation has been going on forever. It remains evident that he is telling the occasional ally that he cannot do everything in his endeavor. Let’s see how the so-called “western countries” will behave with the mediation attempt. After all, they all know that Biden and his allies are leading two battles: one visible, against Moscow, and the other invisible: against Beijing.

When rejecting the word “invasion” for Putin’s action in Ukraine, Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, told a news conference:

“This is perhaps a difference between China and you Westerners. We are not going to rush to a conclusion (…). The Ukrainian question has other very complicated historical backgrounds that continue to this day. It may not be what everyone wants to see.”

So it is. And China has Taiwan. Two catastrophist theories were circulated as soon as Russian soldiers crossed the Ukrainian border:

1: if the Russian president managed to overthrow the Zelensky government, he would only be the first country on his list; next, could come, for example, the Baltic States;

2: if Putin didn’t suffer the “Mother of All Punishments”, China would feel free to take Taiwan.

It’s a notable moment in which the specialists in “War” — I mean the game — who swarm on social media have started to guide the liver of press commentators. In Brazil and around the world.

The catastrophist theory does not consider that an eventual invasion of the Baltic States – Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia -, which are already part of NATO, would imply direct military confrontation with the alliance. At the origin of the conflicts with Ukraine is precisely Putin’s effort to prevent its longest border from being under the protection of the enemy. The expansion of NATO, just look at the map, is not a pretext, but a fact. And it is perfectly possible to make this recognition without justifying the invasion. This is, by the way, the position of the Itamaraty, which is correct and has nothing to do with Bolsonaro’s nonsense.

The second theory—that of the occupation of Taiwan—is a variable absolutely independent of Putin’s actions. Assessing that China needs the “Ukrainian background” if it decides to occupy the island region that is part of its territory is gross nonsense. Furthermore, neither the People’s Republic of China nor the rest of the world recognizes the island’s independence, which, so far, has not been declared either. Few people doubt that, if that happens, it will be occupied by Beijing.

It is necessary to pay attention to the subtleties of this movement in China. When talking to the Ukrainian government, he recognizes that he is dealing with what, in his eyes, Taiwan is not and will never be: an independent country. So he tells the world, especially the US and the European Union: there is no similarity between the Russian and Chinese issues. It is recommended not to mix domains.

There’s more: Russia has the largest atomic arsenal on the planet, but has only the 12th GDP in the world, despite being a major exporter of energy and wheat. It is estimated that the Chinese economy will surpass the American one in 2027. It is the biggest engine of the world economy. What would the Chinese actually have to gain from retaking Taiwan – assuming, of course, that lunatics do not win the elections and declare independence? Anything! If, however, the worst happened and Beijing decided to “reunify the country”, would the West, which decided to turn Russia into an international pariah, have a way of doing the same with China? It would be a nuclear war, but in the economy.

By offering to mediate, it’s as if China were saying: “Don’t try to send us messages because, strictly speaking, our relations with that rebellious part of our country have nothing to do with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. We are not on the list of suspects, but on the condition of who can mediate conflict”.

The talk that Russia uses NATO expansion as a mere pretext to occupy Ukraine — which would only be the first piece on a list of occupations to remake the former Soviet empire — is fantasy and at the root of rising tensions between Moscow and Kiev. and is the primary cause of the ongoing disaster. The warlords of the West congratulate themselves. The fight between the good guy and the bad guy hasn’t gained this dimension for some time.

If China occupied Taiwan, that West would not even be able to claim that it was an illegal act. But nothing indicates that it will happen in the short term – the short term of the Chinese, which is usually at least two centuries old…

SPEECH ON THE STATE OF THE UNION

Joe Biden gave his “State of the Union Speech” last night. It was courtesy of Vladimir Putin.

“Throughout our history, we’ve learned this lesson: when dictators don’t pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep advancing. And the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising. That’s why NATO was created to ensure peace and stability in Europe after World War II. The United States is a member [da Otan] with 29 other nations. This matters. American diplomacy matters. Americans solve problems.”

(…)

We are inflicting suffering on Russia and supporting the people of Ukraine. Putin is now isolated from the world more than ever. Together with our allies, we are now applying powerful economic sanctions. We are cutting Russia’s biggest banks from the international financial system. Preventing Russia’s Central Bank from defending the Russian ruble, rendering Putin’s $630 billion “war fund” useless. We are stifling Russia’s access to technology, which will undermine its economic resilience and weaken its Armed Forces for many years to come.”

Just a note: Russia’s $630 billion is its reserves, not “war fund”. Some of them are even in American bonds.

Biden then sent a message to the so-called “Russian oligarchs”: he said the US Department of Justice is assembling a task force to punish their crimes. With the European allies, he has stated that he will find and seize their yachts and jets and take their apartments.

Russian oligarchs be damned, right?

The US Department of Justice already works as a kind of World Police, as long as American interests are safeguarded, of course!

Depending on the government, this police can be more or less active.

The Democrats, it is true, have always done very well in this role.

After all, “Americans solve problems.”