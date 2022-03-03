Who are the Brazilians who want to fight against the invasion of Ukraine? | World

On the internet, they seek information in Facebook groups and receive guidance on how to enlist using WhatsApp and Telegram groups.

BBC News Brasil located at least one Brazilian who claims to be active in the fight against the Russians and who claims to have been called by other Brazilians wanting to participate in the clashes.

Sought, the Embassy of Ukraine in Brasilia confirmed that it has been contacted by citizens of Brazil wanting to fight alongside the Ukrainians.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began on Thursday (24), shortly after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. Since then, the country’s main cities have been the target of attacks.

Analysts and international organizations assess that the situation in Ukraine is serious. On the Russian side, there is use of missiles, bombing, and heavy artillery. The Ukrainians, in turn, defend themselves using missile launchers, anti-aircraft batteries and drone strikes.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), at least 660,000 people have already fled the country.

A report released on Tuesday (1/03) by the United Nations (UN) indicates that at least 136 civilians have been killed since the beginning of the invasion. Of this total, 13 were children. Another 400 civilians were injured.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that approximately 6,000 Russian soldiers had been killed during the fighting. The number could not be independently verified. The Russian government, for its part, did not cite figures.

The New York Times estimated, based on information passed on by US congressmen, that the number of soldiers killed in the first five days of the conflict is approximately 3,000, with 1,500 for each side.

For comparison, according to the newspaper, the number of American soldiers killed in Afghanistan in 20 years was approximately 2,500.

Despite all the risks, Facebook and Telegram groups followed by BBC News Brasil in the last two weeks show that the demand of Brazilians for information on how to participate in the conflict existed days before the Russian invasion.

The demand intensified after the first attacks and after Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky announced on Sunday (27/02) the creation of the International Legion for the Territorial Defense of Ukraine, a military unit formed by foreigners who want to fight the Russians in parents.

On Twitter, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba invited foreigners who want to fight the Russian army.

“Foreigners willing to defend Ukraine and the world order as part of the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, I invite you to contact Ukraine’s diplomatic missions in your respective countries,” Kuleba said.

This is the path that some Brazilians have adopted in recent days to seek information on how to participate in the fighting.

Sought by BBC News, the Embassy of Ukraine in Brasilia confirmed that it has been contacted by Brazilians on the matter, but said that the procedure has been carried out directly in Ukraine.

The matter has been dealt with by the military attaché representing the country. The embassy said it had no knowledge of whether Brazilians had already managed to enlist in this international legion.

There is no expectation that the embassy will be able to organize the transport of Brazilians who want to fight in Ukraine.

Outside official channels, the path used by Brazilians seeking information on how to participate in the conflict is almost always the same.

They show interest in Facebook groups and are soon guided by other users to join WhatsApp or Telegram groups, where they start to receive more detailed information on the subject.

Most of those looking for information on how to fight the Russians are apparently young men from different states such as Maranhão, São Paulo and Paraná.

It is in Paraná that most of the descendants of Ukrainians in Brazil are concentrated, a community estimated at approximately 500 thousand people.

In these groups, Brazilians are informed that, currently, the only way to reach Ukraine is by land, departing from some of the countries that border the country, in Eastern Europe.

For those who are in Brazil, participating in this fight would mean traveling to Europe, a journey that can cost more than R$7,000 with plane tickets alone.

They also learn about the extensive list of documents and certificates as proof of suitability that were required by the Ukrainian Army for foreigners to be accepted.

It was in a Facebook group of Brazilians in Ukraine that a 29-year-old man from the interior of Maranhão began to look for ways on how to participate in the fight against the Russians.

Bruno (not his real name used at his request) says he has been following the situation in Ukraine closely for a few months now.

In recent weeks, he began to seek information on how he could enlist.

He says he believes his weapons training can be useful in Ukraine, although he recognizes that the situation in the European country requires more conditioning.

According to him, the main reasons that lead him to want to go to Ukraine are the passion he has for military matters and what he classified as “thirst for adventure”.

“I always liked the military. In Brazil, unfortunately, I was not able to serve in the Army, but now, I intend to enlist in the Ukrainian army. It is a thirst for adventure. I want to live this moment alongside the Ukrainians”, he said.

Bruno says that, in the WhatsApp and Telegram groups, he got in touch with Ukrainians who pass on information about the situation of the conflict and how to enter the country. Communication is almost always done through electronic language translators.

According to him, the only obstacle to his going at this moment is the price of tickets to Poland, a country that borders Ukraine and has been the main logistical point for the organization of the legion authorized by Zelensky.

“You can’t get there by plane in Ukraine. You have to go to Poland and then cross the border. The only thing that has stopped me so far is the price of tickets. But as soon as I have it, I’ll go,” he said.

Bruno says he’s not afraid to die.

“Everyone is going to die one day. I’m not afraid of dying there, in the confrontation. I’m just afraid of who will be left behind, my family,” he said.

Group waiting to join

It was in a WhatsApp group similar to the one used by Bruno that Alexey (not his real name) came into contact with Brazilians seeking help to enter Ukraine and participate in the clashes.

He claims to be Ukrainian and works in marketing. She says that, as he speaks several languages, including Portuguese, he has helped foreigners from different countries who seek to enter Ukraine by land, since, since the invasion, the country’s airspace has been closed.

Fearing Russian reprisals, Alexey asked that his exact location not be revealed. He says he is in a town just over 20 kilometers on the Ukrainian-Poland border.

According to him, his help consists of translating information from Ukrainian or Russian into other languages ​​and helping foreigners who want to join the fight against the Russians.

Alexey says that, in recent days, he became aware of a group of at least 14 people between Brazilians and Portuguese, some of them in Poland awaiting better security conditions to enter Ukrainian territory.

“I am aware of a group of people, approximately 14, who have shown this interest […] there are some people who arrived in Europe via Portugal and Poland and are depending on the government’s position on our legion of foreigners,” he said.

‘This is not a video game’

Alex Silva, 47, has lived in Ukraine since 2015 and works as a shooting instructor and security training.

By phone, he told BBC News Brazil that he is on the outskirts of Kiev fighting alongside Ukrainian volunteers against the Russian invasion.

He asked not to reveal his exact location so as not to compromise the security of his unit.

In 2020, he was involved in a controversial episode in São Paulo during demonstrations against social isolation measures.

He took to the protest a historic Ukrainian flag that, in recent years, has come to be associated with far-right movements.

Silva claims not to be a militant of extremist groups. At the time, the Embassy of Ukraine in Brazil denied that the flag belonged to radical groups.

He maintains a Telegram channel with over 18,000 subscribers. In it, the instructor criticizes politicians, including President Jair Bolsonaro, about the mandatory vaccination against covid-19 and the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

In recent days, the group’s repertoire has changed as the Russian invasion has advanced.

On Monday (28/02), his channel became sought after by people wanting to fight the Russians. This happened after a video recorded by him circulated in Facebook groups.

In the video, Silva appears wielding a rifle, masked, offering help to Brazilians who want to leave Ukraine. According to him, his unit would be able to help with the evacuation of those who want to leave the area near Kiev.

“I didn’t choose to participate in this war. I lived with my family, here, peacefully. Me, my wife and my dogs. But with this invasion, there’s no way to sit still and watch everything. That’s why I joined the volunteers,” Silva told BBC News Brazil.

He claims that he has been sought out by Brazilians wanting to know how to participate in the fighting.

“Yes, I received several messages from people wanting to come here. But I’m not enticing anyone. There are people who are excited, who clearly couldn’t last five minutes on the front line. But there are also many ex-military who already have experience with weapons. and training and who want to help,” he explained.

Appearing tired, Silva warned those interested in participating in the fighting that the situation is serious and the conditions are dangerous.

“This isn’t a video game, no. We never know when a missile will fall and kill everyone. Anyone who wants to help doesn’t have to do it just by coming here. People can donate clothes, food, money,” he explained.

The profile of Brazilians who say they want to fight the Russians, described by Silva, is similar to that seen by Jonas (not his real name).

He maintains a Facebook profile and, for a few weeks now, has been providing information to Brazilians who want to fight alongside the Ukrainians.

Jonas says he has lived in Belgium for almost 10 years, but claims to have affection for the Ukrainian people. Therefore, it redirects users in search of information about combat to other profiles or groups that deal specifically with the subject.

“In recent months, demand has increased. There are people of all profiles. Most are men who have an affinity for military matters. Some are looking for an adventure, others are looking for money or the possibility of staying in Europe after all this is over.” , he said.

This, however, is not the first time that battles between Ukrainians and pro-Russian forces have attracted Brazilians. In 2018, Rafael Marques Lusvarghi was arrested in the capital Kiev on charges of terrorism.

Between 2014 and 2015, he fought alongside pro-Russian separatists. Lusvarghi gave several interviews defending separatists at the time.

In 2019, he was released by Ukrainian authorities during a prisoner exchange with separatist forces. At the time, he reportedly decided to remain in Russia, where he was sent.