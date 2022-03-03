Why is pickling pepper in olive oil one of the most beneficial foods for health? Come check it out and learn how to make it at home

Pepper, by itself, already owns many nutrients and benefits. When made in the form of pickled pepper in oil, then, has its great potential increased. Therefore, Casa & Agro, from the website Tecnonotícias, this Wednesday, March 1, brings the main advantages and teaches how to prepare this amazing food.

Consume pickled pepper in oil goes far beyond a spicy taste in the mouth. To the surprise of many, this food, regardless of which pepper is used, is capable of making a positive change in the body of those who consume it.

Benefits of canning pepper in olive oil

One of the great benefits of consuming pepper is in lowering blood pressure. Therefore, if you suffer from hypertension, it is rational to include this food in your daily menu. This action comes from capsaicin, a substance present in most peppers that, in addition to providing the spicy taste, works by relaxing blood vessels and, as a consequence, reducing pressure in them.

In addition, consuming peppers helps in the release of substances in the brain that are responsible for the feeling of well-being and pleasure. This, not to mention that they reduce the sensation of pain, while easing inflammation. Likewise, canned pepper is a master at speeding up metabolism. Thus, losing weight becomes an easier task.

Now, stop and think: all these benefits are associated with the power of olive oil to control diabetes, bad cholesterol, thus preventing heart disease and stroke. Amazing, isn’t it? So, all that remains is to know how to prepare the canned pepper in olive oil and, thus, start enjoying each of the advantages.

How to prepare the preserve

Now that you know why chili peppers are among the healthiest foods, the next step is to learn how to make them. For this, you can choose any of the varieties. Here, we will use the girl’s finger pepper as an example. So, have the following ingredients on hand:

200 grams of pepper;

200 ml of extra virgin olive oil;

400 ml of filtered water;

1 pot.

To prepare the pepper preserves in oil, start by removing the pepper heads. Once this is done, boil the water and then place it in a container along with the peppers. Wait for about 20 minutes. After this time, remove and transfer the peppers to the pot, which must be very clean.

Then put the olive oil, cover the pot and take the preserves to the fridge. Please note that the spicy flavor will enhance over time. However, the next day his pickled pepper in oil can now be consumed.