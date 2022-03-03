Why is the health plan journey so costly for the customer?

photo: Shutterstock

despite the Clients satisfaction have increased in 2021, the journey From health insurance still have a lot to improve. You health insurance for years led the ranking of complaints by service of the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec). In 2020, however, complaints about financial services overcame complaints about the health supplement, especially on account of the indebtedness caused by pandemic of covid-19.

The General Complaints Index (IGR) of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), shows that the main complaints of consumers are related to the management of the actions of health by the operator (34.6%), which involves authorization of guides and co-payment, for example. Reimbursement (13.9%), deadlines for service (13%) and partner network (8.8%) follow soon after.

Read more: ANS may approve the biggest readjustment in health plans

O Idec, It even has the booklet “Health Plans: Know Your Rights Against Abuses and Traps” so that consumers can better enjoy the health additional. But if the costs plans of health remain high, because the consumer journey still unsatisfactory? And what can be done to improve the customer experience?

Improved health plan journey:

cost transparency is the first step

In October of last year, the procon forwarded to ANS a request for the plans of health increase transparency regarding charges and readjustments. In addition, the agency asks that the monthly bill sent to users breaks down the charges posted. In January 2021, the Procon-SP had registered nearly a thousand complaints from consumers against the readjustments of the plans, which reached up to 113%.

“Consumers must be aware of what they are paying – what is health insurance, what is administration and brokerage fees, etc.; this information must be provided transparently by operators. These measures will help to control excesses in the readjustment percentages”, says the executive director of Procon-SP, Fernando Capez.

High prices and abusive readjustments demonstrate that the journey From health insurance is not yet centered on consumer. However, the technical director and relationship with health and dental customers of SulAmérica, Heitor Augusto, explains that the health insurance involve much more than just the operators. “It is important to highlight that the health ecosystem is a complex chain, composed of several players, operators and health plans are the link between them (hospitals, laboratories, brokers, public health, patients and customers in general)”.

Therefore, to ensure a good experience, action is required from all of them. The prices charged by hospitals and partner laboratories, as well as the organization of doctors with their own agenda, for example, will directly interfere in the patient journey.

Customer experience needs to be the focus of service

SulAmérica, Bradesco Saúde and safe harbor Health lead the ranking of the SolutionCX, satisfaction survey company NPS (Net promoter Score), standing out for the quality of attendance. And one of the reasons for South America occupying the first place in the list of main operators in the country is consideration for the user.

“THE customer journey it is a concern that guides every step of a SulAmérica product, always seeking to offer innovation and accessibility to its users. One of them is Coordinated Care, an insurance company’s strategy that places the beneficiary at the center of care. Currently monitoring more than 800,000 people, the strategy already has a network of 2,400 registered doctors. In this way, it is possible to guide prevention for clients with specific needs and care, such as the elderly, the chronically ill, patients undergoing cancer treatment, future mothers, among others”, she informs. Hector Augustus.

In an attempt to mitigate the high prices, the operator offers plans with a more affordable entry price and seeks to focus on prevention and quality in use, not quantity. After all, basically, the more procedures are used, the greater the operator’s expenses, which can result in costs transmitted to users or a drop in the quality of service.

“It is important to encourage more responsible behavior in the healthcare environment, emphasizing that conscious use does not mean using less, but using it better. In addition to constant investments in population health management and operational efficiency, the company adopts the best cost management practices, such as purchasing medical and hospital materials and medicines directly from manufacturers”, comments the technical director of the company. South America.

What is already being done to benefit the journey

of health plans?

Having information is the first step in claiming user rights. Therefore, actions such as the Procon-SP, that seek to make more and more clear spending on health insurance, help patients better understand what they are investing in and whether or not the costs are abusive.

In relation to making the service and access to what the health insurance offer, to digitization has been a good strategy. data of Digital Health Brazil (Brazilian Association of Telemedicine and Digital Health Companies) show that, between 2020 and 2021, more than 7.5 million consultations via telemedicine were carried out in Brazil and most of them (87%) were from the first consultation. This type of screening can avoid unnecessary trips to hospitals, for example, in addition to contributing to day-to-day health care.

“Over the past two years, the insurer has been investing to facilitate access to health services and improve customer experience. In telemedicine, for example, we had important adaptations”, highlights Hector Augustus. THE South America expanded the medical specialties that can be attended at a distance, in addition to psychologists and nutritionists, recording more than 1.3 million visits through the platform in 2021.

In addition, other measures have been taken to benefit the user especially during the pandemic of Covid-19, as a screening chatbot for Covid-19, delivery of cancer medicines at home, collection of exams at home and fast track (tracking) from partner hospitals.

While some operators look for ways to offer a better customer service without increasing costs so much, it is essential that patients pay attention to issues such as prevention, adherence to treatment, better ways to use the health insurance and, above all, how to guarantee their rights.

